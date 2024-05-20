 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Russian court freezes assets of two German banks in gas project dispute

1 Comment
By ELISE MORTON and STEPHANIE LIECHTENSTEIN
VIENNA

A court in the Russian city of St. Petersburg has ordered the seizing of assets of Germany’s Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank in the country, the Russia state news agency Tass says. The order is in response to a lawsuit over the planned construction of a liquefied natural gas terminal in the Baltic Sea.

The banks were among the guarantors in the contract for building a gas processing plant by a multinational construction firm, Renaissance Heavy Industries, and German company Linde. But the project was cancelled after Western sanctions, with the banks withdrawing their guarantees.

The cancellation came at the request of RusChemAlliance, a subsidiary of Russian gas giant Gazprom and the operator of the project, German news agency dpa reported.

RusChemAlliance paid advances to Linde for the building of the plant. The company is claiming about 238.61 million euros ($260 million) against Deutsche Bank and 94.92 million euros ($103 million) against Commerzbank, according to dpa.

In a statement Deutsche Bank said that it has made a provision for approximately 260 million euros ($283 million) under an indemnification agreement.

It also said that it would need to assess the immediate operational impact in Russia and see how the claim will be viewed by the the Russian courts.

Western nations have imposed a wide range of sanctions against Russia over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine two years ago.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Good that Russia is acknowledging there will be no return to business as normal.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hasedera Temple (Nara)

GaijinPot Travel

Lake Yamanakako

GaijinPot Travel

Ametora: Tokyo Fashion Subculture

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Takeda Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Blood Type Theory: A Crash Course

Savvy Tokyo

What’s It Like Living in West Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Ine

GaijinPot Travel

What Is the Average Cost of Living in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 One Piece Statues in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Iris Gardens In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

teamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel