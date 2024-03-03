Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russia Ukraine War
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency workers clear the rubble on the site of a destroyed multi-store building after a Russian attack on residential neighbourhood in Odesa, Ukraine, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Ukrainian Emergency Service Office via AP)
world

Russian drone strike on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa kills 7

0 Comments
KYIV, Ukraine

Seven people were killed when debris from a Russian drone hit an apartment block in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa overnight, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said Saturday. A 3-month-old baby was among the dead.

A further eight people were injured, authorities said.

Odesa regional Gov. Oleh Kiper said the Shahed drone was shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, and that the falling debris hit the apartment building.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that the Odesa region was attacked by eight drones, of which seven were shot down by air defenses.

Across the country, air defenses shot down 14 of 17 drones launched against Ukraine, according to the armed forces.

Kharkiv regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov reported Saturday morning that over 20 settlements in the eastern Ukrainian province had sustained Russian artillery and mortar attacks, while high-rise buildings in the regional capital, also called Kharkiv, were damaged by a drone attack.

He said there were no casualties, but that three people suffered an “acute stress reaction.”

In the partly occupied Kherson region, Russian artillery shelling killed a 53-year-old man on Saturday morning, the Kherson regional prosecutor’s office said.

In Russia, a drone crashed into an apartment building in St. Petersburg on Saturday morning, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

Six people received medical help after the explosion rocked the building, the agency said, citing the press service of the city’s health care committee.

The Mash news site said that the apartment building was hit by a Ukrainian drone. The Associated Press could not verify this claim.

The site published videos appearing to show the moment the apartment building was struck, showing a strong flash of light engulfing one side of the building and fragments of debris flying into the air. Another video showed car alarms going off.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has not commented on the incident.

In Russia's Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine, an investigative team came under attack by a Ukrainian drone, according to the Russian Investigative Committee. Two members of the team were wounded and two others suffered shock, the committee wrote on Telegram.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Ebino Plateau

GaijinPot Travel

Learn Japanese to Get a Better Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mai Shoji, Freelance Announcer and Media Maven

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Hinamatsuri: Girls’ Day Celebration In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

The 10 Best Spots for Sakura in Saitama

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Spring Hinamatsuri Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Learn

10 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Saidoji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

New Reoma World

GaijinPot Travel

Life as a Ski Instructor in Japan

GaijinPot Blog