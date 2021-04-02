"Russian Foreign Minister says relations with West have 'hit the bottom'"

Russia's top diplomat said Thursday that the country's relations with the United States and its allies have “hit the bottom” and no date has been set for sending the Russian ambassador back to Washington.
Russia recalled its ambassador to the United States after U.S. President Joe Biden was asked in an interview if thought Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “killer” and replied, “I do.”
Addressing the issue Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called Biden's remarks “appalling” and said they had forced Moscow to rethink its ties with Washington.
Lavrov also voiced regret about Washington’s rejection of Putin’s offer to arrange a quick public call with Biden to help defuse the tension over the remarks.
“The confrontation has hit the bottom,” the Russian minister said in televised remarks. “But on the other hand, there is a hope that they are all grown-up people who realize the risks linked with inciting more tensions. I hope that common sense will prevail."
Lavrov said it would be up to Putin to decide when Ambassador Anatoly Antonov returns to Washington.
Biden has said the days of the U.S. “rolling over” to Putin are done. And he has taken pains to contrast his approach with that of former President Donald Trump, who avoided direct confrontation with Putin and frequently spoke about the Russian leader with approval.
The Biden administration has warned that Russia would face sanctions soon over the massive SolarWinds hacks and attempts to influence last year's U.S. presidential election to help keep Trump in the White House.
Russia’s relations with the United States and the European Union already had plunged to post-Cold War lows after Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea, election meddling, hacking attacks and most recently, the poisoning and imprisonment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Lavrov argued that the U.S.-led pressure on Russia “has absolutely no chance for success.” He also blamed the European Union for the collapse of Russia-EU ties, denying that Moscow has ever tried to sow discord among the bloc's member nations.
“We are interested in the EU being strong and independent,” he said. lamenting what he described as the EU's eagerness to toe the U.S. policy on Russia.
“We will always be ready to restore our relationship, to raise it from the ashes,” Lavrov said. “But we won't knock on the closed door.”
Lavrov also rejected the idea of Russia using its energy supplies to EU nations as political leverage. He said Moscow would never cut shipments even if the West moved to step up sanctions on Russia.
“We won't engage in a situation when we ‘freeze’ EU citizens,” he said.
While pointing at Russia's increasingly close ties with China, the foreign minister emphasized that Moscow and Beijing have no intention of forging a military alliance or coordinating a joint stance against the West.
"We don't need a military alliance in the classic sense like NATO," Lavrov said.
GdTokyo
And why would that be, comrade Lavrov? Could it be because Russia is a cyber-terrorist state that engages in chemical weapons assassination domestically and abroad and is led by a murdering money laundering thug?
Here's an idea, screw Russia. They need us, we don't need them. Apart from natural gas and vodka, both of which can be easily resources elsewhere, they make nothing that we need.
Sanction them, Shun them, prepare to defend against them.
noriahojanen
You're already classic, Lavrov. When to retire?
Simian Lane
It’s time Russia got itself a new leader. It’s weird when you switch on the box a decade later and you see the same dude. China should too.
Michael Machida
"Russian Foreign Minister says relations with West have 'hit the bottom'"
By looking as his face, if you just cracked a freakin smile, maybe life would be better for ya?
PTownsend
It would be nice to think Russia has recognized the fossil fuel era is waning. If that is in fact true, nations and their oil corporations will not have the same ability to use fuel as political leverage like they have done for decades. Examples in the recent past of Russia using gas as political leverage can be found by opening Yandex and searching for “Russia threatens to cut gas supply”.
Long, long passed time to move away from the fossil fuel era when nations and corporations could use fuel as political leverage. And start wars over control of oil, gas and their shipment.
englisc aspyrgend
Russia with an economy the size of Italy’s and a military trying to match the USA. no wonder their economy is a mess and the ordinary people are impacted. The west is not a threat to the Russian people, their corrupt elite possibly in the sense that it highlights how much better their lives would be without the corrupt gang currently running the country.
Kaerimashita
Joe will fix it.
u_s__reamer
Judging from recent appearances, Lavrov's grimaces and body language indicate the Russkies are really missing their "Man in Washington": no more invitations for cozy chats naughtily swapping info and ego-stroking photo ops in the Oval Office, which all means the years of "From Russia with Love" have come to an end (but the hacking goes on, comrades).