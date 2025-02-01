Russian forces launched an evening missile attack on the historic centre of Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa, a UNESCO World Heritage site, damaging buildings and injuring two people, local officials said.
Pictures posted online showed damage to the Hotel Bristol, a luxury landmark built at the end of the 19th century, as well as fragments strewn on the street near the nearby opulent opera house from the same era.
Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said two people were injured in the attack and taken to hospital.
Regional Governor Oleh Kiper said two large explosions had resounded in the city in the early evening.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attack underscored again the importance of improving air defenses.
"Strikes directly on the city, on ordinary civilian buildings," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. "Again and again, air defence is the top priority. We are working with all our partners to provide more protection for our country."
Zelenskiy said a meeting of Ukraine's command had focused on improving weapons systems and speeding up deliveries.
"We need faster deliveries and greater numbers of systems and weapons which will enable us to save the lives of more of our soldiers, our people," he said.
"More orders for drones. More investments for the development of robotic systems. And more orders for basic weapons."© Thomson Reuters 2025.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Figures terrorists would have no respect for culture. They should be dealt with like ISIS.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Also worth noting that only the russian believes he can spend enough of his comrades to make it to Odessa.
JJE
Bristol was being used to quarter individuals not from the area.
Also worth noting that city was founded by Catherine.
Primusinter
To be honest, I thought that today there would be another article on the Ukrainian-Russian conflict chez JT. I thought that JT was intently following the events of the conflict. Today (for Japan, yesterday), all Russian sources of information, official and unofficial, were informed by the official representative of the Investigative Committee of Russia about the atrocities committed by the Ukrainian military against civilians on the orders of the Ukrainian command in the Kursk region. Since Russia captured many Ukrainian soldiers, some criminals were among them.
JJE
...those photos/videos were some shocking sights.
Primusinter
The Investigative Committee has identified five AFU guards who tortured to death and shot dead civilians in Russian Porechny in the Kursk region.
During the interrogation, senior AFU soldier Yevgeny Fabrisenko confessed: from September 28 to November 24, 2024, he and his colleagues killed 11 men and 11 women, eight of whom were raped. The bodies of the dead were hidden in the basements of private houses. They did everything, following the orders of their commander.
Fabrisenko said that there were two men and a woman in one of the houses. One of the men had his veins opened "just to make fun of him," and the other was shot. The woman was raped, then also killed.
Criminal cases have been initiated under articles on terrorist attack and violence by a group of people by prior agreement. Videos of the interrogation can be found on many resources. Perhaps adequate Western sources have also demonstrated it. The confessions of this animal are shocking.