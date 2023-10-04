Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former Russian state TV employee Marina Ovsyannikova attends a court hearing in Moscow
Former Russian state TV employee Marina Ovsyannikova, who staged an anti-war protest on live state television and was later charged with public activity aimed at discrediting the Russian army amid Ukraine-Russia conflict, attends a court hearing in Moscow on July 28, 2022. Photo: Reuters/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA
world

Russian journalist who staged TV war protest given 8 1/2-year jail term in absentia

5 Comments
MOSCOW

A Russian court sentenced former state TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who burst into a news broadcast with a placard that read "Stop the war" and "They're lying to you", to eight and half years in jail in absentia on Wednesday.

Ovsyannikova was found guilty of "spreading knowingly false information about the Russian Armed Forces", according to a statement posted by the court on Telegram.

Ovsyannikova, 45, fled Russia with her daughter for an unspecified European country a year ago after escaping from house arrest, according to her lawyer, saying she had no case to answer.

She had staged her original protest less than three weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022, in what it called a "special military operation".

5 Comments
Just another reasonable sentence on a thoughtcrime from the land of smiles.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Brave woman for speaking the truth in public.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

This is modern fascist Russia. No criticism of the fascist r

0 ( +1 / -1 )

This is modern fascist Russia. No criticism of the fascist regime is tolerated.

I just hope Mini-me does not get at this brave woman.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Mockery of "law and order", alas.... Somehow, this article has reminded me that the international criminal court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Putin for the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia. Why not ICC hands down a verdict "in absentia"?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

