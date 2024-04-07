Russian missile strikes in Ukraine kill 8 and wound 12

Russian missile strikes in Ukraine overnight and on Saturday killed eight people and wounded 12 more, officials said.
According to the governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, six people were killed and 11 were wounded in overnight missile attacks on the city of Kharkiv, which is Ukraine's second largest. The attack damaged residential buildings, a gas station, a kindergarten, a cafe, a shop and cars.
On Saturday afternoon, a further strike on Kharkiv killed another person and left one more person wounded, said Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov. Another missile strike killed a civilian in the southern Odesa region, its governor Oleh Kiper reported.
Overall, Russia fired 32 Iranian-made Shahed drones and six missiles at Ukraine overnight, according to the air force commander. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down three cruise missiles and 28 drones, Lt. Gen. Mykola Oleshchuk said in a statement. “Russian killers continue to terrorize Ukrainians and attack Kharkiv and other peaceful cities,” he said.
Russia's Defense Ministry said the overnight attacks targeted Ukraine's military enterprises that “produced and repaired armored vehicles and vehicles, drones” as well as “military airfields” and areas where “foreign mercenaries” were allegedly stationed. The ministry claimed all the set targets were hit.
It also said that Ukraine on Saturday morning fired Vampire rockets at Russia. All 10 of them were shot down over Russia's border region of Belgorod by air defense systems, the ministry said.
Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said the rockets were shot down as they were approaching the city of Belgorod, which is the capital of the region of the same name, and added that 12 residential buildings in the city sustained damage. In a nearby village, a private house burned down and several other buildings were damaged , Gladkov said.
It wasn't immediately clear from his statement whether the damage was inflicted by falling debris from the intercepted rockets or whether some of them actually hit those buildings.
On the ground in Ukraine, Russian forces were advancing, and pushing back against them was “difficult,” said Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's armed forces.
Syrksyi said the situation in the Bakhmut area in the partially occupied eastern Donetsk region was particularly challenging. He said Russian forces are carrying out offensive operations day and night, using assault groups with the support of armored vehicles, as well as assaults on foot.
Fierce battles are taking place east of the town of Chasiv Yar, which Ukraine still controls and which is located near the occupied city of Bakhmut.
Russian forces are trying to break through defensive lines there, Syrskyi said on the messaging app Telegram, adding, “Chasiv Yar remains under our control, all enemy attempts to break through to the settlement have failed.”
Near Avdiivka, another city in the Donetsk region held by the Russians, the fiercest battles were occurring in Pervomaiskyi and Vodyanyi, according to the official. He also said the situation is tense on the southern and northeastern parts of the front line.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Russia continues its war on humanity.
Fighto!
More war crimes and murders of civilians by a nation of war criminals.
Russia is the successor to fascist Nazi Germany.
UChosePoorly
What's with this spate of double-tap strikes targeting rescuers we have seen recently? Is this just going to be a new thing in warfare?
TaiwanIsNotChina
Well it is a common tactic among terrorists.
UChosePoorly
And we aren't arming Ukraine anymore, probably not until after the November election, but still they fight. They don't want to have anything to do with a country like Russia.
UChosePoorly
Dam collapse in Orsk:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1776592817671794823
ok1517
Again, and again.
Civilian victims due to Russian aggression!
Day by day, week by week.
When will the western world accept and understand that it can't and won't be an escalation providing Ukraine with the necessary military hardware? There's only one language that dictator in the Kremlin understands: the language of military power and superiority!
Patriots, Taurus, ATACMS, the whole flora and fauna, besides some "numbers" - NOW!
No more hesitating, no more considering! Time is precious!
Ukraine prevails!
Ramsey's Kitchen
Russia continues its war on humanity.
I'm not a fan of the continued fighting ( unlike some pro war posters here ) but most would think it might help if rocket launchers and other weapons were not placed or hidden next to or in civillian buildings such as shopping malls or dorms as the video evidence of the latest strikes shows.
"The Russian military has destroyed two Ukrainian Soviet-era Uragan multiple rocket launchers, footage that emerged online on Saturday shows. The launchers were parked near a local mall located on the northwestern outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Kharkov.
Infrared drone footage circulating on social media shows an Uragan launcher and a pickup truck parked overnight near the Planeta Mall with a group of people seen near the vehicles. The second Uragan joined the group shortly thereafter. The launchers were apparently set to be transported on two large flatbed trucks seen nearby.
However, the vehicles ended up being hit by a high-precision munition, presumably a Russian-made Iskander tactical ballistic missile. The launchers were set aflame by the strike, with one of them suffering a major secondary detonation, which heavily damaged the Planeta Mall. The moment of the detonation was captured on video by onlookers living in residential buildings nearby."
Haaa Nemui
“If only Ukraine would surrender to Russian aggression, this war could end”
Haaa Nemui
Or on the other hand why is it ok for Russia to go in and steal land and not Israel?
Oh right. It isn't.
Cards fan
It really isn't. I'm perfectly fine not having to read idiotic comments from Pro-Russian fascists.
Interesting how you're upset they're deleted. Very very interesting.