Russian nuclear company says three hurt in Ukrainian attack on Zaporizhzhia plant

Russia's nuclear power corporation, Rosatom, accused the Ukrainian military on Sunday of launching an unprecedented series of attacks on the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station and said three staff members were hurt, one seriously.
In a statement on its website, Rosatom said radiation levels at the plant, Europe's largest facility with six reactors, were normal and there was no serious damage.
Russian troops seized the plant in the first weeks of the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Each side has since accused the other of attacking the plant and surrounding areas and risking a nuclear disaster.
There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine to the latest Russian allegations. Reuters was unable to immediately verify battlefield accounts from either side.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has experts at the site, said it had been informed by the Russian-run plant that a drone had detonated at the site and the information was consistent with IAEA observations.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said both sides should refrain from actions that "jeopardize nuclear safety".
The plant remains close to the front lines of the 25-month-old conflict, and Grossi has repeatedly warned of grave concerns due to repeated incidents.
The Rosatom statement said the first strike on the plant hit an area near a canteen, injuring the three staff members, but did not indicate what weapon had been involved.
Within half an hour, it said, a drone had attacked a cargo loading area and another drone subsequently struck the dome of the sixth reactor.
The statement said Rosatom "categorically denounces the unprecedented attack on sites at the nuclear power station and its infrastructure". It called on Grossi and European Union governments to immediately react to the threat to safety.
The nuclear plant has six Soviet-designed VVER-1000 V-320 water-cooled and water-moderated reactors containing Uranium 235, and also has spent nuclear fuel at the facility.
Reactors 1, 2, 5 and 6 are in cold shutdown, while Reactor No. 3 is shut down for repair and Reactor No. 4 is in so-called hot shutdown, according to the plant.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
9 Comments
TaiwanIsNotChina
The reactor needs to remain shutdown while Putin resists a ceasefire. This will be another test of whether the pint sized dictator can place the lives of his citizens first.
Strangerland
Russia can and should end all this by stopping their disaster of an invasion of Ukraine, that has only served to make Russia the second biggest loser in the world. Russians can stay home and get conscripted into a terrorist war of ego, while wondering if they are going to get bombed at home in retaliation, or they can try to escape into a world that doesn't want them.
It's time to end this folly. Accept Ukraine's peace plan, hang your heads in shame, and go home. None of your children need to die for Putin's ego any more. Leave the rest of the world alone, and the rest of the world will go back to doing what they were doing before this invasion - leaving Russia alone.
Haaa Nemui
He’s already said this -
What more can he possibly do? He’s not the president of Russia or Ukraine. Remember it was doing ok up until Putin invaded.
Eastman
another proof that Kiev junta is very desperate as attacking nuclear power station.
and yes...silence...from west...like attack on nuclear facility by UA=nothing to worry about?
GBR48
Russian and/or Ukraine giving everyone a wee nudge, their attention having strayed to Gaza.
The wind direction would determine who gets the radiation if there is a meltdown. That may influence when either side target it.
It may become a new Chernobyl or Fukushima Daiichi. It depends on how it is hit. Then, mass panic and attempts to escape the area, with borders closing as places become overwhelmed. That would be a much bigger migrant problem than Europe has been facing, whilst food production in a wide regional area would end for some time, due to contamination. That would mean a rise in prices, globally. And it would relegate climate change mitigation for a bit.
Strangerland
Yes, having your country invaded by a foreign nation makes a country desperate to get the invaders out.
Attacking their nation at home and causing them as much pain as possible is a strategic move towards achieving that. You must feel you're losing if you're complaining about it, seeing as it's an expected response to invading a foreign nation.
Eastman
Strangerland.
UA have zero chance to win,they are desperate as same as their sponsors from abroad as reality on the ground and virtual reality in their related media are in stark difference.
attacking of Crimean bridge,Nordstream or now nuclear power plant is nothing "heroic" at all-its just a desperate act of desperate regime.
Antiquesaving
Things are going from bad to worse for Ukraine on the battlefield, so this is it's way to get attention from the West in a sort of blackmail of " give us more weapons more money now or we so more stupid things like this"
In recent weeks battlefield losses are embarrassing Ukraine, it's propaganda failing as it desperately makes any claims it can only to be fake like the recent claim of hitting a Russian airbases and destroying plane only for the American satellite photos to show no such thing with photos of the day before the claim and the day after the claim.
Then the claims of 100% shooting down drones and missiles only for footage to show no such thing and the craziest, using drones to put Ukrainian flags on buildings in Russian occupied zones and making the claim they recaptured the area and again geo located photos and independent reports showed it all not to be true.
So now back to the nuclear power plant and create attention to panic Europe and the world!
2020hindsights
Eastman
Zelensky welcomes peace talks and has already produced a 10-point peace plan.