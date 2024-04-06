Russian officials again try to link the Moscow concert attack with Ukraine despite Kyiv's denials

Russian authorities on Friday again tried to link the deadly attack on a Moscow concert hall to Ukraine, saying one of the detained suspects had photos on his phone depicting troops in camouflage uniforms with the Ukrainian flag.
Ever since the March 22 mass shooting and fire at the Crocus City Hall concert venue that killed 145 people, Russian officials have sought to blame Ukraine for the massacre, even though Kyiv has denied any involvement and an affiliate of the Islamic State claimed responsibility.
Authorities, including President Vladimir Putin, have provided no evidence for the link as they sought to shift the narrative from the failure by security services to prevent the attack.
Russia's top law enforcement agency, the Investigative Committee, said in a statement Friday that authorities found photos in one of the suspects' phones depicting “people in camouflage uniforms with the Ukrainian flag against the background of destroyed houses."
The phone also bore an image of a Ukrainian postage stamp with an obscene message, the committee said. It did not release the image, but it could be referring to a popular postage stamp issued by Kyiv that commemorates a moment early in the 2022 invasion when Ukrainian soldiers reportedly issued a defiant expletive at a Russian warship.
The committee also said one of the suspects sent images of access roads and entrances to the concert hall to their handler on Feb. 24 — the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The findings “may indicate between the terrorist attack and the carrying out of the special military operation,” the committee said, using the Kremlin's euphemism for the war. The agency's claims couldn't be independently verified.
On the day after the attack, authorities said they captured four men in the Bryansk region that borders Ukraine and alleged they had carried out the shootings. Putin and other officials claim the four were headed for Ukraine.
The four, identified as Tajik nationals, appeared in a Moscow court on terrorism charges and showed signs of severe beatings. A number of others have been arrested as accomplices in several Russian regions, and detentions of people possibly linked to the attackers were reported in Tajikistan, as well.
The attack came two weeks after the U.S. Embassy in Russia issued a warning about a possible attack in Moscow on a large gathering. The U.S. State Department said it passed information about the threat to Russian officials.
Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov this week declined comment on a report in The Washington Post that U.S. officials had specifically identified Crocus City Hall as a potential target, saying that was a matter for the security services.
The attack marked a major security failure under Putin, who came to power 24 years ago by taking a tough line against those he labeled terrorists from the Russian region of Chechnya who were waging an insurgency.
The security lapse has led many to ask how gunmen could kill so many people at a mass gathering, with critics accusing Russia's security forces of focusing on stifling political dissent rather than dealing with real public threats.
TaiwanIsNotChina
I'm not sure there has been a credible statement out of Moscow in decades. Best to ignore and focus on actions.
John
Anything to deflect from their fascist “leader’s” incompetence and failure to protect them from a threat he’d been made aware of 2 weeks prior.
Strangerland
If it wasn't just a false flag by Putin to kill a Navalny supporter in the concert hall, or something that benefited him somehow.
That's the problem with a dictator controlled media, we can't get anything that can be trusted as factually based out of their media, so all we can do is speculate. And it's not like any of us think Putin wouldn't do it...
Toblerone

You guys are way out there with your conspiracy theories.
Take a breath!
Haaa Nemui
They’ll find a link somewhere, I’m sure. They’ll find a link even though it might be that one of the attacker’s mother’s uncles once met a guy who knew a guy who had visited a friend that had just returned from a trip to Ukraine. If they put that amount of effort into their job in the first place, maybe the attack could have been halted beforehand.
Way to make Russia safe, morons.
nik
Russian special services do not have to prove or tell anything to anyone. They have all the intelligence that will never be published. If the Americans have evidence of the real orderers of the terrorist attack, then let them present it to the whole world.
lincolnman
Vlad grasping at straws as his ham-fisted false-flag op backfired on him - expect him to take a cue from his BFF at Mar-A-Lago and blame Taylor Swift next...
2020hindsights
nik
It already has. ISIS-K have taken responsibility. End of story.
Eastman
so many conspiracies here.or easy exit talk.like some ISIS K or who "did" and close the page.
always ask a\old question CUI BONO.
everyone related will be accordingly punished no doubt.no mercy with terrorists.
OrdNost,Beslan,now this...
TaiwanIsNotChina
Putin benefits so I guess Putin did it.
fallaffel
Yes, they do. Russian people will eventually realize that their government is using these people's deaths as a tool to promote their war agenda.
Why do Americans need to help solve the case?
Ramsey's Kitchen

Damn, NAFO fan boys conspiracy theories getting even more off the wall on weekends. Wild stuff bro. Really.
fallaffel
It's no stupider than the "Ukraine did it because the terrorists were driving on the highway" theory. I'll go with the IS did it theory, because, well, they said they did it.
UChosePoorly
We offered our help to prevent the damn thing. And we will offer our help in the future too, expecting no thanks, because that is how we were raised.
UChosePoorly
Maybe Russia should treat our intelligence services with a little more respect in the future.
侮れない
Ramsey's Kitchen

I was referring to the nonsense conspiracy thought bubble about Putin false flag to kill Navalny supporters that Strangerland put out there in case you missed it. That nonsense is off the wall even for NAFO cheer squad dude.