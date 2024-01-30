Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
Russia Crackdown
FILE - Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 31, 2023. Supporters of prominent Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr. say on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024 he has disappeared from the Siberian prison where he was behind bars. The 42-year-old Kara-Murza is serving a 25-year sentence for treason. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, file)
world

Russian opposition figure Kara-Murza has disappeared from prison, colleagues say

1 Comment
MOSCOW

Supporters of prominent Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr., who is serving a 25-year sentence for treason, said Monday that he has disappeared from the Siberian prison where he was behind bars.

Kara-Murza, 42, was held in a prison in the Omsk region, but a letter sent to him by activist and journalist Alexander Podrabinek was returned with the notation that Kara-Murza was no longer there, Podrabinek said on Facebook.

A lawyer for Kara-Murza, Vadim Prokhorov, said another lawyer who tried to visit the political activist and journalist on Monday was told that he wasn't in the prison, according to the Telegram news channel Agentstvo.

“There are no grounds for his transfer and that makes it even more frightening as my husband is in the hands of the same people who tried to kill him twice, in 2015 and 2017," his wife Evgenia Kara-Murza said. "I demand that the Russian government provide us with information about my husband’s whereabouts.”

Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr., who twice survived poisonings that he blamed on Russian authorities, has rejected the charges against him as punishment for standing up to President Vladimir Putin and likened the proceedings to the show trials under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

Transfers within Russia’s prison system are shrouded in secrecy and inmates can disappear from contact for several weeks. Backers of Russia's most noted opposition figure, Alexei Navalny, were alarmed in December when he couldn't be found.

Navalny, serving a 19-year sentence, resurfaced in a prison colony above the Arctic Circle. He previously had been held in the Vladimir region in central Russia about 230 kilometers (140 miles) from Moscow.

Kara-Murza was arrested in 2022 and later sentenced to 25 years on charges stemming from a speech that year to the Arizona House of Representatives in which he denounced Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Under Putin, moves to neutralize opposition and stifle criticism intensified after the start of the war in Ukraine, including passage of a law criminalizing reports seen as defaming the Russian military.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

1 Comment
Login to comment

Just more "justice" in the other land of smiles.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

He'll pop up somewhere like that other guy who was simply being transferred between facilities as the article mentions. These things take time in any prison system. Probably for his own safety too - that Arizona speech has made him a target of fellow prisoners/rogue guards.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Decora

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 29 – Feb. 4, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Kirishima Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Tips and Tricks for an Easier Visit to The Tokyo Immigration Office in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Best Regional Udon Dishes Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hodosan Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japanese Folklore in Studio Ghibli Animation

GaijinPot Blog

5 Healthy Restaurants in Azabudai Hills

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Mojiko Retro

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Akan

GaijinPot Travel

Authentic Japanese Cooking Classes in Shikoku

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Jojakko-ji

GaijinPot Travel