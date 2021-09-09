Russian police detain journalists rallying for media freedom

Police in Moscow on Wednesday detained three journalists who picketed Russia's Justice Ministry, protesting the authorities’ recent crackdown on independent media, Russia's top independent Dozhd TV channel reported.
Irina Dolinina, Alesya Marokhovskaya and Polina Uzhvak of the Vazhniye Istorii news outlet came to the ministry to protest against the recent designation of several independent media outlets, including Dozhd and Vazhniye Istorii, as “foreign agents." The label carries strong pejorative connotations that can discredit the recipient, and implies additional government scrutiny.
The three journalists demanded that authorities abolish the law allowing media and journalists to be labelled “foreign agents." They displayed small banners reading “There are no foreign agents, there are journalists,” along with an elaborate disclaimer those designated as “foreign agents” are obliged to add to any content they produce, disclosing their status.
“The fact that we're being labeled ‘foreign agents’ is merely a ban on honest journalist work, nothing else,” Dozhd quoted Dolinina as saying. She and Marokhovskaya have been designated as “foreign agents," as well.
Independent media, journalists, opposition supporters and human rights activists in Russia have faced increased pressure ahead of a Sept. 19 parliamentary election, which is widely seen as an important part of President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to cement his rule before the next presidential election in 2024.
The 68-year-old Russian leader, who has been in power for more than two decades, pushed through constitutional changes last year that would potentially allow him to hold on to power until 2036.
In recent months, the government has designated a number of independent media outlets and journalists as “foreign agents” and raided the homes of several prominent reporters. The publisher of one outlet that released investigative reports on alleged corruption and abuses by top Russian officials and tycoons close to Putin was outlawed as an “undesirable” organization.
Two other news outlets shut down after authorities accused them of links to “undesirable” organizations.
The Kremlin denies that it is stifling press freedoms and insists that the “foreign agent” designation doesn’t bar outlets from operating.
The wave of repression has prompted past protests in Moscow. About two weeks ago, 12 journalists were briefly detained after picketing Russia's Federal Security Service in protest of the "foreign agents" law. Another small rally took place in the Russian capital on Saturday.
Skeptical
You may be reading this, and asking yourself, why does this matter?
Here is a good article from the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), over why it should matter.
https://www.occrp.org/en/37-ccblog/ccblog/15118-why-russian-journalists-are-being-branded-foreign-agents-and-why-it-matters .
Excerpts.
Over the last year, the Kremlin’s assault on independent Russian journalism entered a new, qualitatively different stage. Dozens of major media outlets and individuals who report critically about the government have been targeted by a law designed to make it nearly impossible for them to continue their work.
Media outlets and individual journalists designated as foreign agents must mark all their publications, including even their tweets, with a clumsy and ominous 24-word declaration: “This message is created and/or distributed by a foreign media outlet carrying out the functions of a foreign agent, and/or by a Russian legal entity carrying out the functions of a foreign agent.”
Roskomnadzor, the country’s media regulator, explains that this is “intended to inform the audience that the materials disseminated by these outlets are pursuing the interests of other states.” In practice, the distracting messages make the outlet’s materials difficult to stomach for readers unfamiliar with the repressive nature of the requirement. They also poison relationships with sources and advertisers.
Organizations labeled “undesirable,” ostensibly on grounds of national security, are essentially banned from working in Russia.Among them are major international development organizations like the Open Society Foundation, think tanks, foreign-based Russian opposition groups, and even academic institutions like Bard College. Though this label can only be applied to “foreign or international” organizations, many independent Russian media outlets are registered abroad, leaving them vulnerable as well. The Project, registered in the United States, was declared undesirable earlier this year, prompting its head Badanin to leave Russia.
FizzBit
No, I read this and still ask myself why our western media give so much attention to this while leaving Julian Assange to rot.
PTownsend
Clamping down on journalists must please the anti-democracy, anti-free press, pro-authoritarians constantly moaning about an imagined enemy they call 'the media', which in their argot means outlets that report information and events from perspectives different from theirs.
Putin and his oligarchs have their own media outlets, and in their system of authoritarian capitalism must see any competition as a competitive rival, another form of opposition that must be stopped. Putin etal are using their state power to stomp on their rivals, any opposition for that matter. Putin is in charge until 2036, so continue to expect information coming from Russia to be filtered and censored by Putin and his oligarchs.
Plus Putin and oligarchs are well aware of how more and more people these days get their news from social media, and they will continue to use their Kremlin-backed social media armies as vehicles to spread their misinformation and disinformation and push anti-democracy/ pro-authoritarian messages on social media , while using western 'media', as they continue to demonize 'western media'.
Scary to read Putin and Xi are working more closely and realize how much control over information they have and will continue to have as they undermine 'western' sources of information and 'western' democracies.