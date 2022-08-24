Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Russian politician detained for criticizing Ukraine invasion

2 Comments
MOSCOW

Russian authorities have detained politician Yevgeny Roizman known for his criticism of the Kremlin and, more recently, of the military campaign in Ukraine, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.

Roizman, a former mayor of the city of Yekaterinburg, is being investigated for "discrediting the Russian army", TASS reported, citing Yekaterinburg security services.

Roizman was one of a handful of Kremlin critics who won mayoral posts following a series of big opposition demonstrations as President Vladimir Putin campaigned for office in 2012.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" aimed at ensuring its own security and authorities have prosecuted a number of activists for calling it a war or criticizing Russia's action.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

That’s how it goes when you live under a dictatorship. Any expressed opinion can land you n jail or worse.

Welcome to today’s Russia!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Isn’t the Russian army "discrediting the Russian army"?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cafes With Free WiFi

Savvy Tokyo

5 MORE Delicious Hokkaido Foods in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Places to Visit in Japan When it’s Too Hot in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Peace in Hyogo: Forest Bathing and Therapy Roads in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Down the Well: The Real Ghost Story That Inspired ‘Ringu’

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Personalized Housekeeping Services from Kurashinity

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Not So Serious”

Savvy Tokyo