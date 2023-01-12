Russian reshuffle puts top general in charge of faltering Ukraine invasion

Russia ordered its top general on Wednesday to take charge of its faltering invasion of Ukraine in the biggest shake-up yet of its malfunctioning military command structure after months of battlefield setbacks.
It did so as Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia's private military firm Wagner, said his forces had captured all of the eastern Ukrainian mining town of Soledar and killed about 500 Ukrainian soldiers after heavy fighting.
"I want to confirm the complete liberation and cleansing of the territory of Soledar from units of the Ukrainian army ... Ukrainian units that did not want to surrender were destroyed," he said in a statement.
"The whole city is littered with the corpses of Ukrainian soldiers," said Prigozhin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Minutes earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy mocked previous Wagner claims to have seized part of Soledar, saying fighting was still going on.
"The terrorist state and its propagandists are trying to pretend that part of our town of Soledar ... is some sort of a Russian possession," he said in a video address. "But fighting continues. The Donetsk theatre of operations is holding."
There was no immediate Ukrainian comment on Wagner's latest assertions.
In a separate statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian military general staff said Russian forces were suffering heavy losses as they tried to take Soledar and sever Ukrainian supply lines.
Russia has struggled to cement control over the salt-mining town, which would be Russia's most substantial gain since August after a series of retreats before Ukrainian counter-offensives in the east and south.
Wagner is among a number of semi-autonomous Russian forces whose high battlefield profile after more than 10 months of war has underlined the ineffectiveness of Russia's core military in an invasion it had expected to finish in days.
Russia's Defence Ministry said Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had appointed Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov as overall commander of forces for what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.
The move not only made Gerasimov directly accountable for the fate of the campaign but also in effect demoted General Sergei Surovikin, who is nicknamed "General Armageddon" by the Russian media for his reputed ruthlessness.
A Defence Ministry statement said the reshuffle was meant to improve contacts between different military branches and the "quality and effectiveness" of the command structure.
Mathieu Boulegue at think-tank Chatham House in London said that in shifting Gerasimov, Putin could be trying to increase "manual control" over management of the war and deflect criticism by pro-war ultra-nationalists inside and outside the Kremlin including Prigozhin.
Russian pro-war commentators were not impressed.
"The sum does not change, just by changing the places of its parts," wrote one prominent military blogger who posts on the Telegram messaging app under the name of Rybar.
He said Surovikin, a veteran of Russian campaigns in Chechnya and Syria, was being made the fall guy for a series of recent Russian military debacles, including a Ukrainian attack on a Russian barracks in the town of Makiivka that killed at least 89 Russian soldiers, including conscripts, at New Year.
Surovikin had been named Russia's top battlefield commander in Ukraine only last October after Ukrainian offensives that turned the tide of the war and drew attention to poor training, equipment and morale among Russian forces.
Soledar would be a stepping stone in Moscow's thrust to capture Ukraine's entire eastern Donbas industrial region.
Before Wagner's latest statement, the Kremlin stopped short of claiming victory and acknowledged heavy casualties.
"Let's not rush, let's wait for official statements. There is a positive dynamic in progress," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Reuters was unable to independently verify the situation in Soledar. But a Reuters photographer who reached the outskirts in recent days said many residents had fled along roads out of the town in perishing cold.
She said smoke could be seen rising over the town and the incoming artillery fire was relentless, and that ambulances were waiting to receive wounded on the road from Soledar to Bakhmut.
Russia has targeted Soledar as a platform to attack the nearby city of Bakhmut, which has held out for months against a Russian onslaught and is a supply line hub in eastern Ukraine.
Earlier, Russian state news agency RIA said Wagner had taken over Soledar's salt mines and a photograph on the militia's Telegram channel appeared to show Prigozhin and his fighters inside a mine.
Denis Pushilin, leader of the Russian-held part of Donetsk province, said Soledar's capture would enable the taking of more significant towns further west in what Russia has recognised as the Donetsk People's Republic - centre of Ukrainian heavy industry and one of four provinces Moscow says it has "annexed".
U.S. analyst Michael Kofman said victory in Soledar would come at a high price for Russia. But he added on Twitter that the battle could also damage Ukraine's counterattack plans and worsen the pressure on Bakhmut.
Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, saying Kyiv's close ties with the West and ambitions to join NATO threatened its security. Kyiv and its allies accuse Moscow of an unprovoked war to seize territory in a neighbor it once dominated within the former Soviet Union.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
9 Comments
Fiddlers
Sad news
Moonraker
They only put the last schmuck in charge in October. Putin seems to want someone to shield him from responsibility and shame (though he seems to have little of that otherwise he would have shrivelled up by now) who isn't totally incompetent too. Let's see.
Bronco
Bakmut is a critical storage and logistics center.
There are auditorium sized caverns in the mines that essentially serve as warehouses, sleeping quarters and command centers and these are totally safe from bombs or artillery.
The network of tunnels which run hundreds of miles like a spider web under East Ukraine are used for ferry supplies and conduct hit and run attacks all over the region.
Since the 2014 coup, NATO has been converting these underground mines into massive military compounds and using them to great effect to stymie the Russians. That's why Russian territory essentially forms a crescent around Bakmut, they can go near it without suffering heavy losses.
Bakmut is crucial. This is a massive win for the separatists.
The fact that Zelensy's forces could not muster an effective defence says a lot.
PTownsend
There is a positive dynamic in progress," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
'Positive dynamic'? the Kremlin are like the Pentagon in their ability to create euphemisms. No mention of 'collateral damage"?
With reports of many leading Russians falling from tall buildings and others dying mysteriously , a phenomonon called 'sudden Russian death syndrome', I wonder if Putin is once again trying to rival Stalin by killing off his own people. see:, "Great Purge" and "1941 Red Army Purge", and for more on Stalin's murders see: Holodomor
Cricky
Let's not rush, let's wait for official statements. There is a positive dynamic in progress," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
‘Even the Kremlin are hesitating to confirm the “victory”?, Taking the word of Yevgeny Prigozhin a man who served 9years in prison himself for robbery, what he says may not actually be the truth.
TokyoLiving
We'll see if Russia can liberate Soledar and with that they can take control of Donetsk..
Sven
At the UN the Russian rep said:
The entire "collective West" has unequivocally condemned the violent street protests in Brazil. After all, the goal of the rioters was clear – to instigate a coup and violently overthrow the legitimately elected president. It goes without saying that Russia has also condemned these illegal actions.
The Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, for example, tweeted that the events in Brasilia are “a major concern to all of us, the defenders of democracy”.
A question comes to mind: where were you, the "defenders of democracy", in 2014, when a bloody coup was raging in the streets of Kiev in a similar fashion? Back then, who in the West stood with the legitimate President Viktor Yanukovich while condemning the violence of local nationalists? Nobody. On the contrary, European leaders abruptly renounced their obligations as guarantors of the Agreement on settlement of the political crisis in Ukraine of February 21, 2014 and legitimized the radicals who illegally came to power.
I know everyone except outright idiots know about the flagrant double standards and outright tyranny but I'm really confused why it's not just a relatively few people in the collective West who denounce such things. I can only imagine the masses believe it's for their benefit. Which is utterly ridiculous but I can't think of any other explanation.
Strangerland
Or maybe that was the world then, and this is the world now.
Sorry about that. Boo hoo yeah?
Yrral
Ukrainain have to win,or they will never be a part of the EU,who would accept a country , involved in a civil war,with a bunch of unsettled problem,they be either have to give the Donbass and Crimea to Russia or liberate them, Zelensky is a NATO stalker ,want to be a part of something,when nobody wants you
Sven
Precisely! How many billions or trillions of $ have been pumped into what has been since 2014, the poorest country in Europe? Since2014 the poorest country in Europe and getting still poorer vis-a-vis the rest of Europe, especially Russia. I know it's not the way of capitalism but wouldn't it be better to just leave Ukrainians to vote for whomever they wanted and spend zero $ supporting this or that group?
And what is the end result going to be? Ukraine is going to much smaller if it even exists. Russia is going to be bigger, more powerful and perhaps irreconcilably hostile to the collective West for another 50 years at least. All citizens, perhaps over the entire planet are going to pay for this and the ensuing military build-up. That is all citizens except the richest 2~3% will pay for it. They will use it as excuse to crack down on democratic rights while enriching themselves still further.
And what does @Strangerland who seems to be a rather crude but typical westerner say about this? "Sorry about that. Boo hoo yeah?
PTownsend
Nice talk