5 Ukrainian civilians killed as warring sides mull next move

Fighting remained largely deadlocked Monday in eastern Ukraine where Russian shelling killed five civilians over the past day, according to Ukrainian officials, as the warring sides sized up their needs for renewed military pushes expected in coming weeks.
The casualties included a woman who was killed and three others who were wounded by the Russian shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city in the country’s northeast, regional Gov. Oleh Syniyehubov said Monday.
Russia’s troops seized large areas of the northeastern Kharkiv region in the months following its invasion of its neighbor last February. But Ukrainian counteroffensives that began in August snatched back Russian-occupied territory, notably in Kharkiv.
Those successes lent weight to Ukraine’s arguments that its troops could deliver more stinging defeats to Russia if its Western allies provided more weaponry.
Kyiv last week won promises of tanks from the United States and Germany.
Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday hinted at the prospect of more upcoming pledges, saying that “any activity aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s defense powers is under consultation with our NATO partners.”
Such a move could encounter some familiar political obstacles, however.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz, after demurring for weeks over sending Germany’s Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, looks set to dig his heels in over providing fighter jets. Germany would not have the key role in aircraft deliveries that it did with the Leopards, which are German-made and require German export approval.
Scholz, who is on a trip to South America, said he regretted the emergence of the discussion on aircraft.
He said in Chile on Sunday that a serious debate is necessary and not a “competition to outdo each other … in which perhaps domestic political motives are in the foreground, rather than support for Ukraine.”
Military analysts say more aid is crucial if Ukraine is to block an expected Russian spring offensive and launch its own effort to push back Russian forces.
“The pattern of delivery of Western aid has powerfully shaped the pattern of this conflict,” the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S.-based think tank, said late Sunday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said keeping up the pace of allies’ support is crucial.
“The speed of supply has been, and will be, one of the key factors in this war. Russia hopes to drag out the war, to exhaust our forces. So we have to make time our weapon,” he said Sunday in his nightly video address. “We must speed up the events, speed up the supply and opening of new necessary weaponry options for Ukraine.”
With the war approaching its one-year mark and draining both sides' resources, the Western call for weapons for Kyiv is spreading beyond NATO.
The alliance’s secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, on Monday called for South Korea to send direct military support to Ukraine, too. South Korea is a growing arms exporter with a well-equipped, U.S.-backed military.
France and Australia announced Monday plans to jointly produce and send several thousand 155-millimeter artillery shells to Ukraine. The first deliveries are expected in the first quarter of this year.
On the Russian side, indications are emerging that more manpower may be enlisted for the fight.
The British Ministry of Defense noted Monday that the Kremlin never formally rescinded last September’s order for a partial mobilization of reservists that boosted troop numbers for combat in Ukraine. It said Russia may be keeping the door open for further call-ups. The mobilization in the fall was reported to have amassed 300,000 more troops.
“The Russian leadership highly likely continues to search for ways to meet the high number of personnel required to resource any future major offensive in Ukraine, while minimizing domestic dissent,” it said in a tweet.
Russian officials have denied plans for additional troop mobilizations, while also tapping into a mercenary force.
With more talk of military aid from Ukraine’s allies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted Western weapons won’t stop Russia.
“Ukraine keeps demanding new weapons and the West is encouraging those demands,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters Monday. “It’s a deadlock. It results in a significant escalation and makes NATO countries increasingly involved in the conflict.”
Ukraine’s presidential office said the situation in the eastern Donetsk region, which has been the scene of intense fighting for months, remains “invariably hard.”
Heavy fighting continued around Bakhmut and Vuhledar, with regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko saying 15 towns and villages came under shelling Sunday. Russian authorities claimed advances in Vuhledar, contentions that could not be independently verified.
Russian forces have been trying for months to capture Bakhmut, with the leadership of the Wagner Group, a private military company led by a millionaire with longtime links to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Ukrainian troops last week said they conducted an organized retreat from Soledar, some 18 kilometers (11 miles) from Bakhmut, under pressure from Wagner, which is believed to include a large number of convicts.
Ukrainian authorities said the southern city of Kherson also has come under Russian shelling. The bombardment damaged residential buildings, a hospital, a school, a bus station, a bank and a post office.
Two foreign vessels were damaged in the port of Kherson, the presidential office added, without elaborating.
Zelenskyy, in a press conference Monday in Odesa, said Russian forces seem to be trying to take revenge on Ukraine because of battlefield successes, “to provide their society with some convincing positive result in the offensive.” He pledged to “stop them all little by little, defeat them and prepare our big counteroffensive.”© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
6 Comments
Login to comment
Axel
As of last night Japan time a new decree from the Ukrainian government.
Every male between 20 and 55 years of age to be conscripted in Ukraine—regardless of family status, profession, physical or mental health, or any other consideration.
Lists are to be prepared by every employer, organization, or institution (the document in question concerns the Kiev region specifically). I anticipate the summons will be handed out directly through the workplace as well.
The person who posted the document online Roman Donetsky, added, “the end is near, Ukrainians.”
Axel
This was another wayward Ukrainian AA missile which even the Ukrainian government isn't contesting.
Strangerland
All the more reason to give the Ukrainians whatever military they need to finish their reclamation of Crimea and eviction of Russia.
Axel
The only thing is nukes unless China along with NATO allied with the Ukraine. Even then it would be doubtful. And nukes would only mean no one gets Crimea, Florida, Scotland, Kyushu or anything else.
Strangerland
No, I don't think they should give the Ukrainians nukes.
But tanks, missiles, fighter jets etc should all be given to them.
Blacklabel
It was announced that the US tanks aren’t coming until late this year or early next.
A special build without any of the top secret components included, so an inferior model tank.
Nemo
Nobody is talking about giving Ukraine nukes.
The easiest response to these idiotic threats to use nuclear weapons is to remind the Russians that they have known targets, @decision centers” and children too.
Strangerland
Inferior to which tanks? And which parts of the competing tanks are superior to the non-top secret parts of the US tanks? I mean, I assume you know what you're talking about, and you didn't just call it "inferior model" without actually having any clue whatsoever one way or the other, right?
...right?
Blacklabel
right.
ClippetyClop
This is a good thing, right? This is what you wanted Biden to do. Or is it now suddenly a bad thing?
Bronco
Since the Russian parliament enacted a law that formally incorporated the 4 Russian speaking provinces into the nation of Russia, these provinces are covered under Russia's nuclear umbrella.
Russia won't give them up without exhausting all 6000 of its nuclear weapons (the most of any country in the world).
Even in a dream scenario of NATO air defenses stopping 99% of Russian ICBMs, you still have 60 nukes going off in Western Europe and the US.
The Russian Constitution states that it is illegal for the government to relinquish Russian territory. Even Putin's hands are tied, he must resort to nukes if Crimea and those 4 provinces can't be retained.
NATO is playing a dangerous game him by constantly upping the ante.
RKL
The US is sending tanks that its own military would not use in battle.
And no F-16s will be sent.
Maybe the European countries can pick up the pace on supplying Ukraine.
Cards fan
Honestly, what's the point in this rhetoric if not to yo discredit Ukraine?
Strangerland
That comment with an absence of an answer to the questions below, combined with reputation from stating you still believe Trump won in 2020, makes it safe for logical people to assume you actually have no clue whatsoever whether the tanks removed of top-secret weapons are inferior or not.
Blacklabel
yea it is. Just means Ukraine isn’t getting any actual “Abrams”tanks, getting a scaled down version and they won’t be arriving anytime soon.
To show there are victims of a Biden bait and switch scheme. He isn’t sending what was promised but expects Germany to send the actual tank they use. while he withholds the ones we actually use. Dishonest.
Cards fan
And yet it's the imperialist pro-invasion forces again suggesting using nukes. And we know this is all bluster. We also know who is upping the ante and it isn't NATO.