 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russia Ukraine War
FILE - Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, and Secretary of the National Security of Ukraine Rustem Umerov shake hands, Nov. 30, 2025, in Hallandale Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)
world

4 killed as Russia and Ukraine trade attacks ahead of U.S. talks

1 Comment
KYIV, Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine traded attacks that killed at least four people Saturday, officials said, ahead of expected U.S.-Ukraine talks on ways to end Russia's invasion of its neighbor.

A man and a woman were killed and six people wounded, including two children, when a Russian drone hit a house in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, regional head Ivan Fedorov said. Russian strikes also knocked out power across much of the northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv, according to local officials.

In Russia, two women were killed and another wounded by Ukrainian shelling of the Belgorod border region, Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

The attacks came ahead of expected U.S.-Ukraine talks, which Ukrainian state media reported would take place later in the day in Miami. The White House did not confirm any meeting with the Ukrainian delegation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Thursday he had sent a delegation to the U.S. in a bid to move forward suspended U.S.-brokered talks on ending Russia’s invasion. Trilateral talks involving Russia, which have yet to produce any breakthrough on key issues, have been on ice while the Iran war has dominated international attention.

Zelenskyy said the main goal of the meeting will be to ensure that the trilateral talks resume and that Washington continues to allow other NATO countries to purchase American weapons to send to Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that a new round of U.S.-mediated negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv will likely take place soon.

Western European officials have over the past year repeatedly accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of dragging his feet in negotiations while he tries to press his bigger army’s battlefield initiative and capture more Ukrainian land. Russian forces hold nearly 20% of Ukraine.

The latest conflict in the Middle East that began Feb. 28 with Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran has diverted international attention from Ukraine’s plight. At the same time, Russia is getting a financial windfall from a temporary U.S. waiver on oil sanctions, while Ukraine is desperately short of cash and still waiting for a 90-billion-euro ($103 billion) loan promised by the European Union.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Where is the trilateral? That two more weeks just goes on and on and on.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Oda Nobunaga: Who was Japan’s First Great Unifier?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Machida: All The Shopping Without The Crowds

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For March 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Level-Up Your Japanese in a New Akihabara Language Cafe

GaijinPot Blog

5 New Japanese Spring Makeup Products for 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What Is Butsukari Otoko? The ‘Bumper Japan’ Phenomenon Explained

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Creators Kids Unlocks Your Child’s Inner Artist

Savvy Tokyo

How to Learn Japanese as an Adult: 5 Science-Backed Methods

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What It’s Actually Like to Visit Fukushima Today

GaijinPot Blog

Mikuni Minato

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

5 Popular Souvenirs in Oita

GaijinPot Travel