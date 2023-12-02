Russian strikes on Ukraine kill 2 foreign aid workers and target Kyiv

Two foreign aid workers were reportedly killed in eastern Ukraine on Sunday as Russian shelling hit a van carrying a team of four working with a Ukrainian nongovernmental organization, while dozens of Russian drones targeted Kyiv and wounded at least one civilian.
The four volunteers from the Road to Relief group, which helps evacuate wounded people from front-line areas, were trapped inside the van as it flipped over and caught fire after being struck by shells near the town of Chasiv Yar, the organization said on its Instagram page.
Road to Relief said that Anthony Ihnat of Canada died in the attack, while German medical volunteer Ruben Mawick and Swedish volunteer Johan Mathias Thyr were seriously wounded, it said.
Road to Relief added that it couldn't trace the whereabouts of the van's fourth passenger, Emma Igual, a Spanish national who was the organization's director. Hours later, Spain’s acting Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares told Spanish media that authorities in Madrid had received “verbal confirmation” of the 32-year-old Igual's death.
The volunteers were on their way to assess the needs of civilians on the outskirts of Bakhmut, Road to Relief said, in reference to the eastern town that saw the war's longest and bloodiest battle before falling to Moscow in May. Ukrainian forces have held on to Bakhmut's western suburbs and are pushing a counteroffensive in the area.
Also on Sunday, Ukrainian officials reported that Russia launched “dozens” of drones at Kyiv and the surrounding region early in the morning, wounding at least five civilians.
Ukraine's air force later said it had brought down 26 out of a total of 33 drones. The head of Kyiv's military administration, Serhii Popko, reported that debris from Iranian-made Shahed drones fell in several districts of the city and wounded at least one civilian. Popko said there was no risk to the person's life, and added that most of the wreckage fell in open ground, although one high-rise apartment was damaged.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko later confirmed that one civilian was wounded in the city's historic center and received help on the spot.
The governor of the Kyiv region, which surrounds but doesn't include the capital, also reported that the drone strike wounded four people across the province, one of whom had to be hospitalized. In a Facebook post, Gov. Ruslan Kravchenko said that the drones damaged an infrastructure facility as well as civilian buildings including homes and stores, a hospital, a rehabilitation center, a school and a kindergarten.
Russia's Defense Ministry said in the early hours of Sunday that Moscow's forces earlier destroyed three U.S.-supplied speedboats carrying Ukrainian soldiers that had been traveling toward Russian-occupied Crimea. The claim couldn't be independently verified. Earlier on Sunday, the ministry said in a separate statement that Russian air defenses shot down eight Ukrainian drones targeting Crimea, as well as another that flew over the Bryansk region bordering Ukraine.
On Aug. 24, Ukrainian military intelligence said that its special forces landed in Crimea, which Moscow illegally took from Ukraine in 2014, and raised the Ukrainian flag along the peninsula's western shore before leaving “without casualties.”
Ukrainian army representatives on Sunday reported further small gains near Robotyne in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, where Kyiv has mounted a counteroffensive, days after Russian-installed authorities acknowledged that Russian forces had left the village.
Oleksandr Shtupun, a press officer for Ukraine’s Tauride Defense Forces, said on Ukrainian TV that Kyiv’s troops had retaken a further 1.5 square kilometers (0.6 square miles) near Rabotyne, and that heavy fighting is ongoing.
“The Russians are clinging to every meter of our Ukrainian land … however, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are trying to make it as difficult as possible to supply the Russian army, and in certain areas this is bearing fruit,” Shtupun said, without giving details.
A Washington-based think tank late on Saturday assessed, citing geolocated footage, that Russian forces had captured territory between Robotyne and two nearby villages: Verbove, some 10 kilometers (6 miles) east, and Novoprokopivka, 5 kilometers (3 miles) to the south.
The Institute for the Study of War also said in the latest of daily updates that Ukrainian forces had advanced along the border between the Zaporizhzhia region and the Donetsk province farther east, near Novomaiorske village.
Associated Press writer Aritz Parra in Madrid contributed to this report.© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
9 Comments
Login to comment
TaiwanIsNotChina
RIP brave aid workers.
2020hindsights
Waiting for the pro-Putin posters to say that they were secretly spies working for the Ukrainian forces and that it was a military strike.
Thuban
The much vaunted counter offensive, which was supposed to take 3 hours to reach the coast and split the Russian defenses in two using invincible Leopard tanks has failed.
The tiny breach which has cost Zelensky 50,000 precious lives has already been contained.
Yrral
2020 have you gotten the memo, Ukraine has weeks, before counteroffensive is stalled
Seapig
Thuban
There, fixed it for you. No thanks necessary…
Putin needs to accept the fact Russia can not win and end the war. It’s all on Putin!
Seapig
Yrral
I think what was said was there are about 45 days before “winter weather hinders” the offense.
Did you notice he also said “all of World War Two will have been fought for nothing' if the West allows Vladamir Putin's invasion to stand.” ?
Looks like you fell for more misinformation. Google did I fell for Russian propaganda again
Keepyer Internetpoints
With an imagination like yours no need to wait at all. I am sure you could spend the rest of the day seeing them everywhere, on the net, in the grocery store, under the couch.....
As someone who wants to see Putin in prison cell for life, but gets accused of being Pro-Putin anway, I certainly don't want to see aid workers die or any other innocent people in this, another in a long string of stupid, easily avoidable conflicts.
But what annoys me is that even when deaths are reported in the West about innocent people dying in Russian occupied areas or there are attacks on nuclear power plants for example in Russian held areas, there too the Russians are accused of being the attackers, which is utter obvious nonsense except to the deeply brainwashed.
And when that is done we just can't trust what we are told at all.
As for these poor aid workers I feel sorry for them dying while wanting to help, but I cannot determine if they were brave or foolish. I would not go anywhere near that hot mess where I am positive that neither side gives a single honest damn for civilian casualties and we can't even get a straight word about it.