 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Cuba Russia Warships
FILE - Russian Navy Admiral Gorshkov frigate arrives at the port of Havana, Cuba, June 24, 2019. Cuban officials announced on June 6, 2024, that four Russian warships, including the Gorshkov, will arrive in Havana starting June 12. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)
world

Russian warships will arrive in Havana next week, say Cuban officials citing 'friendly relations'

0 Comments
HAVANA

Four Russian warships, including a nuclear-powered submarine, will arrive in Havana next week, Cuban officials said Thursday, citing “historically friendly relations” between both nations and as tensions escalate over Western military support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Cuba’s foreign ministry said in a news release that the ships will be in Havana on June 12-17, noting that none of them will carry any nuclear weapons and assuring their presence “does not represent a threat to the region.”

The announcement came a day after U.S. officials said that Washington had been tracking Russian warships and aircraft that were expected to arrive in the Caribbean for a military exercise. They said the exercise would be part of a broader Russian response to the U.S. support for Ukraine.

The officials said that the Russian military presence was notable but not concerning. However, it's taking place as Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested that Moscow could take “asymmetrical steps” elsewhere in the world in response to President Joe Biden’s decision to allow Ukraine to use U.S.-provided weapons to strike inside Russia to protect Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Cuba's Foreign Ministry said that the four Russian ships are the frigate “Gorshkov," the nuclear-powered submarine “Kazan," the fleet oil tanker “Pashin” and the salvage tug “Nikolai Chiker.”

During the fleet's arrival at the port of Havana, 21 salvos will be fired from one of the ships as a salute to the nation, which will be reciprocated by an artillery battery of Cuba's Revolutionary Armed Forces, the foreign ministry said.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Work

Understanding Japanese Unemployment Insurance

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Reel Contest 2024: Our Top 10 Reels

Savvy Tokyo

How to Prepare For Japanese Job Interviews

GaijinPot Blog

Otaru Blue Cave

GaijinPot Travel

5 Tokyo Work & Travel Fashion Trends This Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo

What Does Yabai Mean in Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Birthday Discounts and Freebies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Learning Japanese Tea Ceremony as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Laundry in Japan: Detergent, Bleach and Tips

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Summer Activities in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog