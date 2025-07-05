 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Rwanda's President Paul Kagame submits his candidature for re-election in Kigali
FILE PHOTO: Rwanda's President Paul Kagame of the ruling Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) party sits to submit his candidature, where he seeks re-election in the upcoming polls due in July at Rwanda's National Election Commission in Kiyovu, Kigali, Rwanda May 17, 2024. REUTERS/Jean Bizimana/File Photo Image: Reuters/Jean Bizimana
world

Rwanda's Kagame unsure whether peace deal with Congo will hold

0 Comments
NAIROBI

Rwandan President Paul Kagame said on Friday he was unsure whether a U.S.-brokered peace deal would hold with Democratic Republic of Congo and warned he would respond to any "tricks" from his neighbour.

The agreement signed last week calls for Rwandan troops to withdraw within 90 days from eastern Congo, where the United Nations says they are supporting M23 rebels who seized the region's two largest cities earlier this year.

Rwanda denies helping M23 and says its forces are acting in self-defence against Congo's army and ethnic Hutu militiamen linked to the 1994 Rwandan genocide, including from the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

Kagame told reporters in Kigali that Rwanda was committed to implementing the deal, but that it could fail if Congo did not live up to its promises to neutralise the FDLR.

"If the side that we are working with plays tricks and takes us back to the problem, then we deal with the problem like we have been dealing with it," Kagame said.

He said he was grateful for the involvement of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration in mediation efforts.

"If it doesn't work, they aren't the ones to blame," Kagame said.

There was no immediate response from Congo which has regularly accused Rwanda of being the aggressor.

Kagame's remarks were his first in public since June 6. He was not seen attending events from then until June 24 and there was no activity on the presidency's usually busy social media accounts during that time.

His absence led to speculation among Rwandan dissidents based outside the country about his health. David Himbara, a former Kagame adviser turned critic living in Canada, said repeatedly on social media that Kagame was ill.

Asked for a response, Kagame brushed off the reports. "Some of my personal health problems might originate from managing you people," he said, to laughter.

"What is the problem? What would people want me to account for? That I am not human?" added the president who showed no signs of being unwell during the press conference.

Congo's government and M23 said on Thursday they would send delegations back to Qatar for parallel talks aimed at ending the conflict.

The Trump administration has dangled the possibility of a separate investment deal that could unlock Western investment in regional supply chains for minerals such as tantalum, gold and copper as an incentive for all sides to make peace.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held July 15, 2025 from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Water Parks In & Around Tokyo For Summer 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

How to Get Your Juminhyo in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Ways To Enjoy Tanabata With Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Pension Guide for Foreigners: How to Enroll and Contribute

GaijinPot Blog

Bizen Osafune Sword Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Karakoro Plaza

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Understanding Swimming Pool Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

Appliances to Stay Cool During Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog