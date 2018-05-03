Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Ryan warns Democratic takeover would mean subpoenas, chaos

0 Comments
By MICHAEL R. BLOOD
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday that a Democratic takeover of the House or Senate in November would lead to a stalemate in Congress while opening the way for partisan investigations of the Trump White House.

If either the House or the Senate flips party control, "what you'll have is absolute gridlock," said Ryan, R-Wis. "You'll have subpoenas, you'll have just the system shutting down," he added.

Ryan's prediction of a potentially deeper partisan divide on Capitol Hill came during remarks at the Milken Institute Global Conference, where he also said the federal tax overhaul, regulatory rollbacks and job gains would be a selling point with voters.

In the House, Democrats would need to gain at least 23 seats to retake control. Republicans hold a 51-49 edge in the Senate.

Democrats have harshly criticized the Republican-led House intelligence committee, which concluded it found no evidence that Donald Trump's campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential race.

Ryan said a president's party typically loses seats in midterm elections, but said party data shows the GOP would hold the House if the election were now.

But he acknowledged that "there's a great amount of enthusiasm on the other side of the aisle."

He spoke favorably of President Donald Trump, calling him relentless and crediting him with shaking up the status quo in Washington.

"I definitely could do with a few less tweets," he added.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Vegan in Japan: 3 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

Experience the Art of Wearing Yukata at this Special Workshop

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Tokyo Closet Ball

GaijinPot Travel

A Quick Guide To Mixed-Gender Bathing In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Tsuetate Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 3-6

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Soramachi

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Lifestyle

Been There, Learnt That: Are ‘Sumo Girls’ Equal But Different?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon