Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Africa Ryanair Afrikaans Test
FILE - A Ryanair plane parks at the airport in Weeze, Germany, Sept. 12, 2018. Budget airline Ryanair says it's forcing South African travellers to the U.K. to do a test in the Afrikaans language to prove their nationality in an apparent effort to weed out those with phony passports. It confirmed Monday, June 6, 2022 it's administering the quiz after reports about it circulated on the weekend, sparking anger among travellers. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
world

Ryanair forces Afrikaans test on South African passengers

0 Comments
By KELVIN CHAN
LONDON

Budget airline Ryanair says it's forcing South African travelers to the UK to do a test in the Afrikaans language to prove their nationality in an apparent effort to weed out those with phony passports.

Dublin-based Ryanair, Europe's biggest airline, mainly operates routes around Europe and doesn't fly to or from South Africa. It confirmed Monday it's administering the quiz after reports about the test circulated over the weekend, sparking anger among travelers.

Afrikaans is one of South Africa's 11 official languages and is the first language of about 13% of the country's population. It's a Dutch-based language developed by many of the country's white settlers who came from the Netherlands and is associated with South Africa's apartheid regime of white minority rule that ended in 1994.

“Due to the high prevalence of fraudulent South African passports, we require passengers traveling to the UK to fill out a simple questionnaire issued in Afrikaans," Ryanair said in a brief press statement. "If they are unable to complete this questionnaire, they will be refused travel and issued with a full refund.”

The British High Commission in Pretoria said on Twitter that the test “is not a UK government requirement,” and linked to a website with official rules for South African visitors.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Recipe: Edamame Hummus

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 30-Jun. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Social Fitness Groups to Keep Active in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Life as an English Teacher on Awaji Island

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Udon Gyoza

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: 19th to Early 20th Century

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For If You’re On A Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Buy Good Cheese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Places in Japan You’ll Never Get to Visit Again

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 6-12

Savvy Tokyo