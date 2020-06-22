Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In this June 19 photo, the support center for the Kaesong Industrial Complex stands alone damaged by the impact of the demolition of the nearby inter-Korean liaison office building, in Kaesong, North Korea. Photo: Yonhap via AP
world

S Korea urges North not to send leaflets amid high tensions

3 Comments
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
SEOUL, South Korea

South Korea on Monday urged North Korea to scrap a plan to launch propaganda leaflets across the border, after the North said it’s ready to float 12 million leaflets in what would be the largest such psychological campaign against its southern rival.

Animosities on the Korean Peninsula rose sharply last week, after North Korea destroyed an inter-Korean liaison office on its territory in anger over South Korean civilian leafleting against it. North Korea said it will fly propaganda leaflets and take other steps to nullify 2018 deals that were meant to ease military tensions at the border.

Yoh Sangkey, a spokesman at Seoul’s Unification Ministry, told reporters that North Korea must suspend its plan to send anti-Seoul leaflets that “are not helpful to South-North (Korea) relations at all.”

Earlier Monday, North Korea said it had manufactured 12 million propaganda leaflets to be floated toward South Korea aboard 3,000 balloons and other unspecified delivery equipment.

“Our plan of distributing the leaflets against the enemy is an eruption of the unquenchable anger of all the people and the whole society,” the North’s official Korean Central News Agency said. “The time for retaliatory punishment is drawing near.”

Some observers say ongoing weather conditions aren’t favorable for North Korea to fly balloons into the South so it may use drones to deliver the leaflets. They say this could trigger clashes between the Koreas because South Korea must respond to incoming drones to its territory.

A South Korean activist recently said he would also drop about a million leaflets over the border around Thursday, the 70th anniversary of the start of the 1950-53 Korean War. South Korean officials have said they’ll ban civilian activists from launching balloons toward North Korea.

Experts say North Korea is likely focusing on the South Korean civilian leafleting to boost its internal unity and apply more pressures on Seoul and Washington amid stalled nuclear diplomacy.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

So what do these leaflets say ?

‘Freedom is overrated. Come & join us here in the North - life is good !’

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I wonder how many of those balloons are going to end up drifting over to Japan where they'll get reported as UFOs.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The North is Broken and has been for decades, time it was fixed for once and for all.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Voices from the Black Lives Matter Tokyo Protest

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Survey Shows 55% of Readers Prefer Working From Home vs. at the Office

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Eating Like A Local: A B-Kyu Gurume

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Iga City

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #86: Wasabi Farmers Cringe At The Thought of Wasabi-Free Sushi

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 24, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Figuring out the Buttons on a Japanese Toilet

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

3 Health Tips I Learned In Japan That Helped Me Lose 18 Kilos

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Attempt to Ease Strict Entry Bans for Foreign Residents Too Little, Too Late

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What to Watch on Netflix Japan in 2020: 10 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Community Support

Racism Is A Global Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo