S Korea marks deadliest day of pandemic

South Korea set a new record for COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as officials warned that the highly transmissible Omicron variant could soon become the dominant strain.
In recent weeks, South Korea has been grappling with soaring infections and deaths after it significantly relaxed restrictions in early November as part of efforts to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said a record 109 people died in the last 24-hour period, raising the country’s total number of pandemic fatalities to 5,015. It said the number of patients in serious or critical conditions also hit a fresh high of 1,083.
The agency said that additional 6,919 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the national caseload to 589,978. It said authorities have also confirmed 12 more cases of the Omicron variant, pushing the total to 246.
The Delta variant is currently accounting for a vast majority of the newly reported cases in South Korea, but that could change soon.
Senior health official Lee Sang-won said earlier this week that it's possible the Omicron variant would become the dominant strain in South Korea within one or two months. Jaehun Jung, a professor at Gachon University College of Medicine in South Korea, also said that “a meaningful (level) of infections caused by Omicron could occur in our country in February or March.”
Alarmed by record-breaking surges of new infections and deaths, South Korea on Saturday restored its toughest distancing rules, such as a four-person cap on private gatherings and a 9 p.m. curfew on restaurants and cafes.
The surge has threatened to overwhelm hospitals and was straining the country’s health care.
Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said Wednesday that South Korea is at “a critical juncture” as the danger of its medical system reaching limits grows. He said breakthrough infections and transmissions among unvaccinated people are responsible for a rising number of critically-ill patients, which he said is much higher than the government had earlier expected when it eased distancing curbs at the start of November.
According to government data, 36 people have died at home or facilities while waiting for beds between Nov 28 and Dec 18. Other data show that as of Wednesday, about 80% of beds at intensive care units for COVID-19 patients in South Korea were occupied.
Kwon said the government plans to secure thousands of new beds and establish a capacity to deal with 10,000 new cases.
5 Comments
Bronco
Meaning the vaccine passports didn't work because now vaccinated people are filling up hospitals even though last month "the science" said that they wouldn't.
Both vaccinated and unvaccinated can catch, spread and be hospitalized by this disease.
No more discrimination and division in society, we're all in this together.
Reckless
The article does not say that.
prionking
Interesting that the article doesn't mention the vaccination rate. Given the media's poor track record of dishonesty during this pandemic, I think they omitted it on purpose because it would look bad that most if not all of the infections, deaths and hospitalisations would be of vaccinated people. SK has a higher rate of vaccination than Japan, at about 82%. I wonder what the difference is?
Maybe they should try IVM.
snowymountainhell
Your promise was “no future shortages” and to be ready, this time @JAPAN.
Haaa Nemui
Some guy on Facebook posted a link to a YouTube video which has now been removed because they don’t want you to know “the truth”
Vreth
Damn, if only youtube hadn't removed that totally legit sounding video ;-;
Fighto!
Ah yes, the reputable medical authority known as "some guy on facebook". Absolute gospel to the anti-vaxxer crowd.
Nibek32
@bronco
Looking at data from the US, unvaccinated people are contracting Covid at 5x the rate and dying at 13x the rate compared to vaccinated.
Can’t argue with those results. Vaccinations are not perfect, but quite effective.
Don’t spread misinformation.
klausdorth
Not again that "horse medicine", please.
At least SK shows the real numbers, while at the same time having a similar inoculation rate as Japan.
Have to ask again and again ..... what is Japan doing that other countries don't do?
Or???
Haaa Nemui
Right? We might then know “the truth” that “they” don’t want us to know.
Blacklabel
They should hope so. As all the deaths are from Delta.
Bronco
Yes it does.
Both vaccinated and unvaccinated are ending up in the hospital, it's clearly stated.
Although the actual percentages have been omitted, probably because they don't fit the narrative.
South Korea is one of the most highly vaccinated countries in Asia, using both Pfizer and Moderna.
Record infections, just like Europe.
prionking
You still believe that debunked hit piece?
LOL.