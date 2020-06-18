Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A visitor watches the northern side from the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Relations between the Koreas have been strained since a second Kim-Trump summit in early 2019 fell apart due to wrangling over the sanctions. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
world

S Korea says no suspicious activities by North Korea yet

3 Comments
SEOUL, South Korea

South Korea said Thursday it hasn’t detected any suspicious activities by North Korea, a day after it threatened with provocative acts at the border in violation of a 2018 agreement to reduce tensions.

North Korea said it would send troops to mothballed inter-Korean cooperation sites on its territory, rebuild guard posts and restart military drills at the northern side of the border with South Korea. Those steps would nullify the 2018 deals that ban both Koreas from taking any hostile acts against each other.

Kim Jun-rak, a spokesman at Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters that there have been no signs indicating North Korea had started to carry out its threats. He said South Korea will maintain a firm military readiness to deal with any situations.

On Wednesday, South Korea’s military warned North Korea will face unspecified consequences if it violates the agreements.

The rivals have intensified their animosities in recent days, with Pyongyang unleashing fiery rhetoric over propaganda leaflets that South Korean activists have launched aboard balloons toward North Korea. North Korea on Monday destroyed an empty inter-Korean liaison office, built by South Korean money but located on its territory.

Many experts say North Korea is dialing up pressure on Seoul and Washington as its troubled economy has likely worsened due to U.S.-led sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic. Nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington has made little headway for more than a year.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Only by SK Christian and NK defectors.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Time to send in Dennis Rodman.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Time to send in Dennis Rodman.

That would work if he could find Kim. I do not see that kind of bromance working with the crazy sister.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan’s Attempt to Ease Strict Entry Bans for Foreign Residents Too Little, Too Late

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #85: Racist NHK Video on US BLM Protests Sparks Outrage

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

3 Health Tips I Learned In Japan That Helped Me Lose 18 Kilos

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Figuring out the Buttons on a Japanese Toilet

GaijinPot Blog

A Day in the Life of a Frustrated Eikaiwa Teacher

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Foods to Try in Japan (That Aren’t Sushi or Ramen)

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Voices from the Black Lives Matter Tokyo Protest

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Aesthetically Pleasing House Décor Items Under ¥1,000

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Lifestyle Illness: The ‘Other’ Checklist

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot Survey Shows 55% of Readers Prefer Working From Home vs. at the Office

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog