Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, speaks as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol listens during their joint news conference at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Suh Myung-gon/Yonhap via AP)
world

S. Korean, Indonesian leaders agree to boost economic ties

SEOUL, South Korea

The presidents of South Korea and Indonesia agreed Thursday to boost their bilateral cooperation on supply chains, economic security and defense.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived in South Korea on Wednesday as part of a regional trip that already took him to China and Japan.

During a joint press conference with Widodo, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said the two shared concerns about North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats and agreed to support a concerted international response to the North’s weapons programs. He didn’t elaborate.

Yoon said he and Widodo agreed to work together to resolve global energy and food crises and support an international effort to restore democracy in Myanmar.

Yoon said they also agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation on stabilizing supply chains for key minerals and establish a strategic partnership on high-tech industries such as one on electric-vehicle batteries.

