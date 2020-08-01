Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Lee Man-hee, head of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus Photo: POOL/AFP
world

S Korean sect leader arrested for hindering virus efforts

0 Comments
SEOUL

The elderly leader of a secretive South Korean sect at the center of the country's early coronavirus outbreak was arrested on Saturday for allegedly hindering the government's effort to contain the epidemic.

Lee Man-hee, 88, is the head of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which is often condemned as a cult.

People linked to the church accounted for more than half of the South's 4,000-plus coronavirus cases in February when the country was enduring one of the worst early outbreaks in the world.

As of July 19, those connected with the church made up 38 percent of all confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Lee is accused of giving inaccurate records of church gatherings and false lists of its members to health authorities.

He was taken into custody early Saturday "after the Suwon District Court granted an arrest warrant at 1:20 am", a court spokesperson told AFP.

The judge said there "have been circumstances indicating systematic attempts to destroy evidence" by Lee, Yonhap news agency reported.

Shincheonji has claimed its members face social stigma and discrimination if their beliefs become publicly known, dissuading some from responding to official inquiries.

Lee is also accused of embezzling 5.6 billion won ($4.69 million) from church funds and holding religious events at public facilities without approval.

He apologised back in March for the spread of the disease.

The South has since been returning largely to normal, appearing to have brought the outbreak under control with an extensive "trace, test and treat" program.

Officials in the east Asian nation of 52 million announced 31 new cases Saturday, taking the total to 14,336.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

6 Japanese Crime Novels To Get Your Heart Racing

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 30, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Shiretoko Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Trending Now

3 Reasons Naomi Watanabe’s Parody of “Rain On Me” Is Iconic

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Launching And Nurturing An Online Community In Japan With Amanda McCready

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Pork Shogayaki

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

6 Online Workshops To Experience Japan From Home

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Ibusuki

GaijinPot Travel

Navigating Controversial Topics During English Lessons in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Being Vegan in Japan: An Impossible Task?

Savvy Tokyo

How to Get an IT Job in Japan, Tips From Hiring Managers

GaijinPot Blog