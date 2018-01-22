S Koreans burn Kim's photo as N Korean band leader passes

Dozens of conservative activists attempted to burn a large photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as the head of the North's extremely popular girl band passed by them at a Seoul railway station Monday following a visit to potential venues for performances during next month's Winter Olympics.
Hyon Song Wol, a Pyongyang celebrity who heads the all-female Moranbong Band hand-picked by Kim, began a two-day visit on Sunday, triggering media frenzy in South Korea about the woman who is also in charge of the North's first artistic performances in South Korea since 2002.
After her visits to the eastern city of Gangneung, Hyon arrived back Monday morning at the Seoul railway station where she saw about 150 to 200 activists rallying against her visit and recent inter-Korean rapprochement deals. "Pyeongchang Olympics? We oppose Kim Jong Un's Pyongyang Olympics," they chanted referring to the North Korean capital.
Hyon saw the activists but did not react. After she left the scene, the demonstrators used a blowtorch to burn Kim's photo, a North Korean flag and a "unification flag" that athletes of the rival Koreas plan to carry during the opening ceremony of the Olympics. Police used fire extinguishers to quench the fire, but the activists later stamped on Kim's photo and the flags and burned them.
Seoul police plan to investigate the protesters, according to Yonhap news agency.
Hyon's arrival has made her the subject of intense South Korean media attention, with photographers following her every move and TV stations aggressively reporting not only her career and band but also her fox-fur muffler, boots and facial expressions.
South Korea's government sees North Korea's participation in the Games — both in sporting events and cultural exchanges — as a way to calm tensions caused by Pyongyang's recent nuclear and missile tests and war of words with the United States. The two Koreas agreed to field their first unified Olympic team, in women's hockey, and have their athletes march together under the "unification flag" depicting their peninsula during the Feb. 9 opening ceremony.
Some of the Olympic proposals like a unified hockey team and the use of the joint flag have caused a heated debate in South Korea, reflecting changes in public views toward North Korea which has been rapidly expanding its nuclear and missile arsenals in recent years.
The current mood of reconciliation between the Koreas flared after North Korea's Kim abruptly expressed his willingness to improve ties and send a delegation to the Olympics during his annual New Year's address. Outside critics have dismissed Kim's overture as a tactic to use improved ties with Seoul to weaken U.S.-led international sanctions over North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile programs.
Hyon, who is also an alternate member of the ruling party's Central Committee, was travelling with six other North Koreans. Her delegation inspected possible venue sites in Gangneung, where some Olympic games are scheduled to take place, on Sunday and is to do the same in Seoul on Monday.
Her Moranbong Band is not to visit South Korea during the Games, but she's to head a little-known 140-member art troupe which is to perform twice during the Olympics — one in Gangneung and the other in Seoul. The art troupe, which comprises orchestra members, singers and dancers, is part of North Korea's Olympic delegation that also includes athletes, officials, journalists and a taekwondo demonstration team.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Was she not a x of the dear leader? Thought she was caught making naughty movies and executed?...
nandakandamanda
Difficult for an outsider to comment, even though we are invited to do so, but this is fascinating to watch.
Goodlucktoyou
To burn an effigy of a certain guy who hates Palestinians is maybe OK, but a very serious attempt to stop a world nuclear war, with both nuclear and thermonuclear weapons...these people should join Nippon Kaigi. Oh wait, they also hate...
Toasted Heretic
Burning photos, flags and effigies is nothing new. Tearing down statues, blowing them up, even throwing shoes. All been done before.
The interesting take on it is which is acceptable, and which isn't.
In this case, it's probably not helpful - I doubt if the artist concerned is there to promote juche or DPRK superiorority, she's just representing her country.
Bintaro
I think that's a very bad move.
The hole point of the regime's doctrine is to say that South Korea and the US hate the North, and are preparing to invade.
One way of fighting the regime would be to show that it is not the case, by welcoming visitors from north korean, and treating them with respect, while promoting reunification. In this case, NK athletes and cheerleaders would come to the South, and see none of what they were told back home. Then, they go back and, well, people talk...
This kind of action is just giving weight to Kim's propaganda.
nandakandamanda
This lady is no shrinking violet. They've been picked to go because they get the daily indoctrination and they are judged hard-nosed enough to brush off anything the south can show them.
dcog9065
Glad to see not everyone in SK is a moron like Moon and his traitor friends in government. They won't show the burning on TV in NK for obvious reasons, but hopefully that image of Kim burning was seared into the minds of the NK agents sent into the South for this farce of an Olympics
Midnight Sun Tribe
Any government that attempts to stop or punish people for burning effigies of dictators (or lawful leaders, for that matters) or flags deserves to be absorbed by some hellish dictatorship... Or should, at least, come out of the closet as seeking to appease or openly join with the evil tyrants of the world. South Korea has at best ever been a difficult attempt at democracy, but they have tried, which is better than the Putins, CCPs, and NKs of the world. To in any way prohibit South Koreans from openinly showing contempt for the horror and evil that is NK is abominable. The people issuing orders to prevent protests and the police who enforce such orders should cross that little bridge in the north and officially join up with their dear leader.
Wakarimasen
Not at all irrational or provocative. we always claim DPRK is nuts but seems that acting crazy and stupid is common to some folks in both North and South.