South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to intervene to accelerate land reform Photo: AFP/File
world

S Africa hits back at Trump over land 'seizure' tweet

JOHANNESBURG

South Africa accused United States President Donald Trump of sowing division Thursday after he tweeted that the State Department would probe "land and farm seizures... and the large scale killing of farmers".

Trump's tweet apparently followed a segment on conservative Fox News about Pretoria's plan to change the constitution to speed up expropriation of land without compensation to redress racial imbalances in land ownership.

He added that he had "asked Secretary of State (Mike Pompeo) to closely study" the situation.

"'South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers'," said the post that tagged the show's host Tucker Carlson as well as the channel.

South Africa's official government Twitter account hit back within hours saying "South Africa totally rejects this narrow perception which only seeks to divide our nation and reminds us of our colonial past".

"South Africa will speed up the pace of land reform in a careful and inclusive manner that does not divide our nation," wrote the government in a second post.

As elections due in 2019 approach, President Cyril Ramaphosa has intervened to accelerate land reform in order to "undo a grave historical injustice" against the black majority during colonialism and the apartheid era that ended in 1994.

Twenty-four years on and the white community that makes up eight percent of the population "possess 72 percent of farms" compared to "only four percent" in the hands of black people who make up four-fifths of the population, according to Ramaphosa.

To remedy the imbalance, the president recently announced that the constitution would be altered to allow for land to be seized and redistributed without compensation to the current owners.

Australian Immigration Minister Peter Dutton sparked a diplomatic row with Pretoria in March after he said that Canberra should give "special attention" to white South African farmers seeking asylum because they faced a "horrific" situation.

Chase the White farmers off the land and South Africa could well become like Zimbabwe---no food being grown and food being imported. It's interesting that the new Government of Zimbabwe has stopped land aquisitions.

Donald Trump telling the truth again, and following it up with some action - Gotta wonder why the European community hasn't made any comments, if this turns out to be true famine is certain to follow with millions of black africans heading north towards Europe to escape the mess - before all the Social Justice Warriors start commenting take a look at the mess that has been created in the once great African state Rhodesia now Zimbabwe.

While this land policy may be problematic (I'm not expert enough to judge), I think it's safe to say that the best way for an American president to comment would NOT be on Twitter after watching a Tucker Carlson segment.

There have been horrific massacres of white farmer families in S Africa which the western media has chosen to ignore.

