Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rolling blackouts in South Africa earlier this year hit productivity and sparked outrage Photo: AFP/File
world

S African gov't apologizes for rolling blackouts

0 Comments
By Phill Magakoe
JOHANNESBURG

South Africa's deputy president apologized Thursday for rolling blackouts that could pose a threat to the fragile economy of the continent's most industrialized nation.

The second day of scheduled power rationing -- known as load shedding -- came ahead of a key ratings agency decision on the country's investment grade.

Embattled state-owned utility Eskom, which generates around 95 percent of the country's electricity, has long struggled to produce power due to aging infrastructure and decades of mismanagement.

Businesses and even some school examinations faced power interruptions on Thursday due to the load-shedding, which is being implemented from 9:00am to 11:00pm (0700 to 2100 GMT) over the next week.

"I think we must on behalf of the government apologize to all businesses, students that could not write (exams)," Deputy President David Mabuza told parliament in Cape Town.

"We are looking at the problems that have affected Eskom and we want to assure South Africans that this problem will be attended to and we will come back to normality."

Eskom announced the stage two load-shedding on Wednesday saying it was "in order to protect the power system from a total collapse."

Mabuza said that aging power stations, such as the 49-year-old Hendrina plant in the northeastern Mpumalanga province, had contributed to production capacity dropping from 47,000 megawatts to almost 35,000 megawatts in recent years.

The Moody's ratings agency is scheduled to review South Africa's investment grade on November 1.

Following rolling blackouts in February and March, ratings agencies raised concerns about the sustainability of the country's state-owned enterprises, rising government debt and low economic growth.

There had been some signs recently that the country's economy was rebounding, notching 3.1 percent growth in the second quarter of this year.

Mabuza said steps were being taken to improve the viability of state-owned entities like Eskom, including an "Integrated Resource Plan" approved by cabinet this week.

The plan aims for the country to have a broader "energy mix", and involves Eskom being restructured into three entities.

Eskom has accumulated $30 billion in debt despite receiving multiple bailouts from the government.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 42, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

Netflix’s The Naked Director: A Dodgy Dive into Japanese Porn and “Real” Sex

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

CBD Oil: A Guide To The Hemp Extract That’s Taking Over The Wellness World

Savvy Tokyo

8 Halloween Treats You Can Get at the Convenience Store in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

Sanatorium Cafe

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

Forever 21 Is Closing Its Doors In Japan—For Good

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Scary Japanese Foods and Why You Should Try Them

GaijinPot Blog