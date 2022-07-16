Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

San Francisco airport terminal evacuated due to bomb threat

2 Comments
SAN FRANCISCO

The San Francisco International Airport's international terminal was evacuated on Friday night due to a bomb threat and authorities found a potentially incendiary device, officials said. One person is in custody.

The bomb threat was reported around 8:15 p.m. and authorities discovered a suspicious package, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Investigators at the airport “deemed the item possibly incendiary.” A man was taken into custody but other details were not immediately available.

The terminal was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” police said. Hundreds of travelers were forced to leave the terminal.

The airport announced the evacuation on Twitter at 9:28 p.m. without providing details about the police activity.

The airport's AirTrain and the Bay Area Rapid Transit trains were suspended. The airport's BART station was closed by 8:42 p.m., according to a tweet from the transit agency.

Passenger drop-offs and pick-ups were limited to the airport's domestic terminals.

Additional information was not immediately available. A spokesperson for the airport did not immediately return a request for comment.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anything to do with Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia? Only the domestic terminal's drop off and pick up were left open.

SFPD confirmed the evacuation, saying "at approximately 8:15 p.m. officers assigned to SFO received a report of a bomb threat.

