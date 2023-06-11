Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mass-Shooting San-Francisco
Police secure and investigate the scene of a shooting in San Francisco on Friday, June 9, 2023. Multiple victims were struck by bullets during a mass shooting in the Mission District Friday night, but authorities said there were no fatalities. (Santiago Mejia /San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
world

9 people wounded in San Francisco mass shooting

SAN FRANCISCO

Nine people were wounded in a mass shooting in San Francisco's Mission District on Friday night, but police said all were expected to survive.

The shooting “appears to be targeted and isolated," the San Francisco Police Department tweeted. No suspects or arrests were announced, but police said there was “no known threat to the public.”

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. during a party hosted by a clothing store near the intersection of 24th Street and Treat Avenue.

Dying Breed, a clothing store located near the intersection where the shooting happened, was scheduled to celebrate its sixth anniversary Friday night with a block party, according to a post on the store’s Instagram account.

A person who answered the phone at the store declined to comment.

“Last night's shooting in the Mission is under investigation,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement Saturday. “I know there are a lot of questions and concerns in the community, and people want answers. We are still working to understand exactly what happened and why and we will share information as soon as we can.”

Breed said first responders were quick to react to the shooting and noted that “no lives were lost.”

The Mission District is one of San Francisco's oldest neighborhoods, named after the Mission Dolores — a Spanish mission that dates back to 1776. Historically Latino and increasingly gentrifying in recent years, the vibrant area is home to numerous restaurants and shops.

