Sanders condemns any Russian influence in election

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Friday condemned Russian efforts to interfere in the 2020 election.
The Vermont senator issued a statement immediately after The Washington Post reported U.S. officials have told Sanders that Russia was trying to help his campaign. The statement did not confirm the report.
Sanders wrote: “I don't care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president. My message to Putin is clear: Stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do.”
Sanders response was a sharp contrast from that of President Donald Trump, who has pushed back at the assessment of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia has interfered in elections on his behalf.
Federal investigators in 2018 charged 13 Russians in a covert social media campaign that prosecutors said was aimed at dividing public opinion on hot-button social issues as well as propping up Sanders and Republican candidate Trump while also denigrating Hillary Clinton, the eventual Democratic nominee.
Organizers of that Russian effort circulated an outline of themes for future social media content, with instructions to “use any opportunity to criticize Hillary and the rest (except Sanders and Trump—we support them),” according to the indictment.
Shortly before news of the Russians' interference in Sanders' campaign was released on Friday, Trump told supporters in Las Vegas that he heard Democrats were trying to “start a rumor ... that Putin wants to make sure I get elected.”
“Listen to this, so doesn't he want to see who the Democrat is going to be? Wouldn’t he rather have, let's say Bernie?" Trump asked. Sanders and his wife, Jane, in 1988 spent their honeymoon in the Soviet Union, Trump noted.
In a statement issued by the Sanders' campaign, the leading Democratic presidential contender condemned Trump's approach to continued reports of foreign interference in U.S. elections.
"Unlike Donald Trump, I do not consider Vladimir Putin a good friend. He is an autocratic thug who is attempting to destroy democracy and crush dissent in Russia," Sanders said. "Let's be clear, the Russians want to undermine American democracy by dividing us up and, unlike the current president, I stand firmly against their efforts, and any other foreign power that wants to interfere in our election."
Chip Star
It’s simply astounding how conservatives can turn a blind eye to election meddling because it strokes Donny’s ego.
Burning Bush
During the Cold War, the USSR openly funded Socialists in the US and provided them with international support and invited them to Moscow for meetings.
America openly backs Guaido in Venezuela over Maduro, so why can't Russia openly back Bernie over Biden?
PTownsend
If Putin's the kind of leader the Russian people want, that's their business. What's worrying is Putin is trying to expand Russian areas of control using Russia's oil, gas and coal resources and via his Eurasian Economic Union. Given he's got his Internet Research Agency and others working for the Kremlin involved in cyberwarfare tactics using social media and other means in attempts to weaken democracies around the globe, must have aims even farther beyond Russia's borders. Plus Putin's got his oligarchs paying Republicans like McConnell, Graham, Cruz, Rubio and others willing to sell out US sovereignty so they can get even richer and more powerful. (Google/Yandex Russian oligarchs GOP)
Chip Star
It can, openly. But that’s not what’s happening, is it?
Burning Bush
The US covertly backs their preferred leaders all over the world, especially in Latin America.
Why can't Russia do the same.
And anyways, at the end of the day. Each American can decide their vote for themselves. Putin can't force anyone's hand.
Strangerland
The moron crew's argument will be "of course he does - the Russians aren't helping him".
And get this - they'll actually think it's a valid point!
Chip Star
And, a hard turn to port to deflect. This was not the issue we were discussing, is it?
Please engage in the conversation with good faith.
Burning Bush
You reap what you sow.
The US goes around conducting "regime change" to install it's pet leaders abroad but go into crybaby mode when somebody dishes out the same to them.
Tough break, bullies eventually get a taste of their own medicine.