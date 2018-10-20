Saudi Arabia admits Khashoggi killed in Istanbul consulate

Saudi Arabia on Saturday admitted that dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside its consulate in Istanbul, state media said, two weeks after his disappearance sparked global furore.
The kingdom also announced the sacking of a top intelligence official Ahmad al-Assiri and royal court media advisor Saud al-Qahtani, both top aides to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who has faced mounting pressure over the Khashoggi affair.
Saudi journalist Khashoggi, a critic of the kingdom's leadership and a Washington Post contributor, was last seen on October 2 entering his country's consulate in Istanbul.
His disappearance had been shrouded in mystery and triggered an international crisis, with Turkish officials accusing Saudi Arabia of a state-sponsored killing.
"The discussions between Jamal Khashoggi and those he met at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul... devolved into a fistfight, leading to his death," the Saudi Press Agency said, citing the public prosecutor.
The kingdom announced that 18 people had been arrested in the ongoing probe.
The Saudi king also ordered the setting up of ministerial committee under the chairmanship of the crown prince to restructure the kingdom's intelligence agency and "define its powers accurately", state media said.
Shortly before Riyadh confirmed that Khashoggi had been killed, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi King Salman agreed in telephone talks to continue cooperation in the investigation into the Khashoggi affair.
Erdogan and Salman "emphasised the importance of continuing to work together with complete cooperation", said a Turkish presidential source, who asked not to be named.
The United States warned Friday of a "wide range" of responses should it determine that Saudi Arabia is behind the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as Turkey widened its investigation into the scandal.
President Donald Trump said the United States, which is Saudi Arabia's biggest backer, could impose sanctions over the feared murder of Khashoggi.
His top diplomat Mike Pompeo told Voice of America Radio: "We'll certainly consider a wide range of potential responses."
The Trump administration has been notably slow to criticise Saudi Arabia, despite mounting evidence that Khashoggi, a critic of the Islamic petro-state's powerful crown prince, vanished after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
The Khashoggi case has presented Trump with one of the most acute foreign policy crises of his nearly two-year-old presidency.
Pro-government Turkish media have repeatedly claimed that Khashoggi was tortured and decapitated by a Saudi hit squad inside the diplomatic mission, although Turkey has yet to divulge details about the investigation.
The controversy has put the kingdom -- for decades a key Western ally and bulwark against Iran in the Middle East -- under unprecedented pressure to offer an explanation to take the heat off its rulers.© 2018 AFP
Chip Star
Will Trump follow through or do an about-face as he is wont to do?
SuperLib
Well I guess the evidence is in.
Maria
I find this whole situation appalling. By most accounts, he was not just "killed", he was tortured, dismembered - apparently they started cutting him up while he was still alive - and his body is being searched for in a forest. All this in an embassy .
For anyone to try and stick up for Saudi Arabian authorities is horrific. This is what our world's leaders have become. Money-grubbing murderers and apologists for tyranny.
mu-da
And after the fist fight they accidentally chopped him into pieces. Right. I get it.
Cricky
Who was he fist fighting Edward EL Ali Siccor Hands?
CrazyJoe
Yeah, a fight against 14 guys who were holding him down so the 15th guy could dismember him alive.
Someone must have explained to the Saudis the value of a Friday night news dump.
bass4funk
Ok, story is cheesy, kind of creative, far fetched, so the Saudis will probably use these men as scapegoats and then in turn for admission of guilt and remorse will have these same men executed. Smart move, plausible deniability. Some concessions will be made and after that will be business as usual, privately does a lot of condensation going on in a lot of finger-pointing in the lower temp is flaring. The Turks need to Saudis just as a much is we do.
Chico3
Be careful to anyone wishing to apply for a visa to this country. This incident is definitely horrific. I hope they do away with diplomatic immunity in this case. Let the punishment serve the crime.