Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Saudi intercepts six Yemen rebel missiles: coalition

0 Comments
RIYADH

Saudi Arabia intercepted six missiles fired by Yemeni rebels at the southern city of Jizan on Sunday, a Riyadh-led military coalition said, as the insurgents escalate cross-border attacks.

The missiles fired by the Iran-aligned Huthis targeted civilians in Jizan, the coalition said in a statement released by the official Saudi Press Agency.

No damage or casualties were reported.

The rebels' Al-Masirah television said the Huthis had launched 10 "Badr 1" ballistic missiles targeting military aircraft and apache helicopters in Jizan airport and nearby military sites.

Earlier Sunday, the coalition said they shot down a Huthi drone fired towards the southern city of Khamis Mushait, site of a major military base.

The Huthi rebels have stepped up cross-border missile and drone attacks in recent months, saying they are in retaliation for the Saudi-led air war in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly accused Iran of supplying sophisticated weapons to the Huthis, a charge Tehran denies.

Tensions in the Gulf have soared since May.

U.S. President Donald Trump called off air strikes against Iran at the last minute in June after the Islamic republic downed a U.S. drone.

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia have blamed Iran for multiple attacks on tankers in sensitive Gulf waters.

The coalition intervened in support of the Yemeni government in 2015 after the Huthis seized the capital Sanaa and closed in on the government's temporary base of Aden.

Since then, the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, many of them civilians, relief agencies say.

It has triggered what the United Nations describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

SUMMER NIGHT MUSEUM 2019

These museums in Tokyo are now open until 9 pm every Friday! JULY 18 - AUGUST 30

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Tinder In Real Life: Aisekiya

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #45: The One Thing That Always Happens to Japanese Exchange Students in America

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Travel

The Lively Hotel in Fukuoka Has a Free Beer With Your Name on It

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Japan’s Problem with Noise Pollution

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Chrysanthemum Leaf Tea With Citrus

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon