 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Belgium EU Summit Ukraine
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
world

Scholz dismisses Musk's assertion that only a far-right party can 'save' Germany

0 Comments
BERLIN

Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday dismissed an assertion by Elon Musk that only a far-right party can “save Germany,” but said that freedom of opinion "also goes for multibillionaires.”

Germany is expected to vote in an early election on Feb. 23 after Scholz's three-party governing coalition collapsed last month in a dispute over how to revitalize the country's stagnant economy.

Scholz is hoping to win a second term, but polls have shown the main opposition center-right Union bloc in the lead and the chancellor's center-left Social Democrats trailing well behind.

The far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, is polling strongly, but its candidate for the top job, Alice Weidel, has no realistic chance of becoming chancellor, because other parties refuse to work with it.

In a post on his social network X early Friday, Musk wrote: “Only the AfD can save Germany.”

Weidel posted a video on X thanking Musk — an ally of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump — and declaring that her party “is indeed the one and only alternative for our country; our last option, if you ask me.”

Asked about Musk's comment at a news conference with his Estonian counterpart, Scholz replied: “We have freedom of opinion — it also goes for multibillionaires, but freedom of opinion also means that you can say things that aren't right and don't contain good political advice."

“I say emphatically that the democratic parties in Germany all see it differently," he added.

Earlier Friday, the government was asked whether Musk's comment would have any consequences for its own presence on X.

Spokesperson Christiane Hoffmann noted that the German government has expressed concern about how X, formerly Twitter, developed since Musk took over the platform, but has concluded time and again that it will stay “because it is an important medium to reach and inform people and it brings significant disadvantages if the government, or the chancellor, is not represented on relevant social media.”

Scholz lost a confidence vote on Monday, leaving the decision on whether to dissolve parliament and hold an early election with Germany's usually largely ceremonial head of state. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's office said Friday that he would make an announcement on Dec. 27.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Winter Splendor - Start planning your trip to Akita ❄️

Japan's snowy escape in northern Tohoku. Discover pristine powdery slopes, samurai heritage and breathtaking views on charming rail journeys.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

10 Tips For Going To A Modern Japanese Wedding

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Thrilling Suspension Bridges in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Boyfriend Suddenly Changed” & “I Thought He Liked Me”

Savvy Tokyo

Why Americans In Japan Must File US Taxes

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

How To Get Back On Your Feet After All Your Friends Leave Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Worried That Your Kids Could Be Losing Tradition After Living Abroad?

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

7 Japanese Nomikai Don’ts To Keep in Mind

Savvy Tokyo