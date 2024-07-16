 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Moon Caves
FILE - A plane passes in front of the moon, Aug. 30, 2023, in Chicago. Scientists have confirmed a cave on the moon, not far from where Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed 55 years ago this week, and suspect there are hundreds more that could house future astronauts. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, file)
world

Scientists have confirmed a cave on the moon that could be used to shelter future explorers

0 Comments
By MARCIA DUNN
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla

Scientists have confirmed a cave on the moon, not far from where Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed 55 years ago, and suspect there are hundreds more that could house future astronauts.

An Italian-led team reported Monday that there's evidence for a sizable cave accessible from the deepest known pit on the moon. It's located at the Sea of Tranquility, just 250 miles (400 kilometers) from Apollo 11's landing site.

The pit, like the more than 200 others discovered up there, was created by the collapse of a lava tube.

Researchers analyzed radar measurements by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, and compared the results with lava tubes on Earth. Their findings appeared in the journal Nature Astronomy.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Is Fukuoka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Sapporo Satoland

GaijinPot Travel

A Historical Tour of Hokkaido’s Niseko Resort Area 

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Treating Acne in Japan: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

What Is The Best Payment App For Foreigners in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Convenience Store Beauty Buys

Savvy Tokyo

Yubari

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Everyday Experiences You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Furano Biei Norokko Train

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Onuma Quasi-National Park

GaijinPot Travel