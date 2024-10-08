 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A view of the sign for the Nobel Prize in Physics in the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm
A view of the sign for the Nobel Prize in Physics in the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, October 8, 2024. REUTERS/ Tom Little Image: Reuters/Tom Little
world

Scientists Hopfield and Hinton win 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics

0 Comments
By Niklas Pollard, Johan Ahlander
STOCKHOLM

U.S. scientist John Hopfield and British-Canadian colleague Geoffrey Hinton won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics for discoveries and inventions that laid the foundation for machine learning, the award-giving body said on Tuesday.

The award comes with a prize sum of 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million), which is shared between the winners if there are several. The physics prize is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

"This year's two Nobel Laureates in physics have used tools from physics to develop methods that are the foundation of today's powerful machine learning," the award-giving body said in a statement.

"Machine learning based on artificial neural networks is currently revolutionising science, engineering and daily life."

Widely considered the most prestigious prize for physicists across the world, it was created, along with awards for achievements in science, literature and peace, in the will of Alfred Nobel.

The prizes have been awarded with a few interruptions since 1901, though the Nobel economics honor is a later addition in memory of the Swedish businessman and philanthropist, who had made a fortune from his invention of dynamite.

Outside the sometimes controversial choices for peace and literature, physics often makes the biggest splash among the prizes, with the list of past winners featuring scientific superstars such as Albert Einstein, Niels Bohr and Enrico Fermi.

Last year's physics prize was awarded to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L'Huillier for their work in creating ultra-short pulses of light that can give a snapshot of changes within atoms, potentially improving the detection of diseases.

Physics is the second Nobel to be awarded this week, after U.S. scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun won the medicine prize for their discovery of microRNA and its role in gene regulation, shedding light on how cells specialise.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Beer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Sign Up for the GaijinPot Expo 2024

GaijinPot Blog

10 Best Fall Foods In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hello Kitty Shinkansen

GaijinPot Travel

Yasui Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo Farmers’ Markets Bask In The Bounty Of Fall Produce

Savvy Tokyo

SL Gunma Minakami

GaijinPot Travel

Here’s How to Move to Japan on a Budget in 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Essential Phrases for Working in a Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

10 Must-Try Halloween Sweets in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Events

The Drinking Ban In Shibuya: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog