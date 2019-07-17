Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Scotland has highest drug-related death rate in EU

0 Comments
LONDON

Scotland had the highest drug-related death rate in the European Union in 2018, with the likes of heroin, methadone and cocaine killing at almost three times the rate of the United Kingdom as a whole.

A report published by National Records of Scotland on Tuesday said a record 1,187 people died from drugs in 2018, up 27% on the year before, giving a rate of 213 per million.

That compares with 23 per million in the European Union, and 74 per million for the UK as the whole.

Dr Saket Priyadarshi, a medical director for addictions in Scotland, told a parliamentary committee last month that Scottish drug users typically use depressant drugs, often with alcohol, "which really predispose people to overdoses".

Heroin and/or morphine potentially contributed to 45% of the deaths in 2018 – the number for methadone was 47% and for cocaine was 23%. Most of the deaths occurred after people had taken a mixture of different drugs.

Priyadarshi also pointed to Scotland's ageing population as a factor in the worsening numbers - the number of drug-related deaths in 2018 was the largest recorded and more than double the number recorded a decade ago.

The aging process makes drug users more susceptible to diseases which in turn makes them more vulnerable to over-doses.

A spokeswoman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said the government was seeking to prevent drug use in order to eliminate the crime associated with it.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Shrines & Temples

Aiki Shrine and Ibaraki Branch Dojo

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #39: 7-Eleven Gets Roasted on Twitter for 7Pay Fail

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

6 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Kimonos

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Ranked No. 2 Study Abroad Destination in Asia

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Hair Loss in Japan: The Causes—and Solutions!

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui