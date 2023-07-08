Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Scotland has one of the highest rates of drug deaths in Europe Photo: AFP
world

Scottish gov't proposes to make drug possession legal

4 Comments
EDINBURGH

Scotland, which has one of the highest drug death rates in Europe, is seeking to decriminalize all drugs for personal use, according to a policy paper published Friday.

The move would "allow people found in possession of drugs to be treated and supported rather than criminalized and excluded", the devolved Scottish government in Edinburgh said in a statement accompanying the release of the paper on drug law reform.

The decriminalization would also mean people in recovery would have a better chance of employment as they will not have a criminal record.

The proposals also include legislative changes that would allow the government to "fully and properly implement harm reduction measures" such as supervised drug consumption facilities.

"Scotland needs a caring, compassionate and human rights informed drugs policy, with public health and the reduction of harm as its underlying principles.

"We are ready to work with the UK Government to put into practice this progressive policy," Scottish drugs minister Elena Whitham said.

But the UK government in London, which is in charge of the whole country's drug laws, poured cold water on the proposals.

"Whilst I haven't seen those reports, I think I'm confident enough to say that there are no plans to alter our tough stance on drugs," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said.

The main opposition Labour party also ruled out a shift in drug policy. "The short answer is no," finance spokeswoman Rachel Reeves said.

"I don't think this sounds like a good policy," she added.

Scotland had 1,330 drug-related deaths in 2021, according to government figures, which was nine fewer than in 2020.

The slight drop comes following eight consecutive years of increases since 2013.

Scotland's drug misuse death rate in 2020 was 3.7 times higher than for the UK as a whole, and higher than that of any European country.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

It's the right thing to do, but we should never let up on the fight against the producers and the dealers.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Good move Scotland!

"Whilst I haven't seen those reports, I think I'm confident enough to say that there are no plans to alter our tough stance on drugs," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said.

Yup. Head in the sand, elitist.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

We are literally witnessing the simultaneous suicidal downfall of all Western nations.

What a waste.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Randy - you may have misinterpreted the article. Scotland isn’t going to force anyone to do drugs, they just aren’t going to create more criminals.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Itoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Avoid Moving To Japan During These 3 Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

A Wagging Tale: Meet Japan’s Most Revered Dogs Who Made History

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Rokko

GaijinPot Travel

Enjoying Tanabata With Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Unlocking Innovation: 5 Great Co-Working Spaces in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Skin Care Products for Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

On the Road Again: Japan’s Rest Stops and Roadside Stations

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Travel’s Favorite Destinations in Japan for 2023

GaijinPot Travel

Reviving the Classroom: Motivating a Quiet English Class

GaijinPot Blog