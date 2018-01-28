Sean Hannity's Twitter vanishes, was 'compromised' for hours

Conspiracy theories flew around Saturday morning after the Twitter account of conservative TV host Sean Hannity was "briefly compromised," according to a Twitter spokesperson, and unavailable for a few hours.
After the Fox News star's verified account posted a message that simply and cryptically said "Form Submission 1649," visitors to Hannity's page said they were getting a "Sorry, that page doesn't exist" error message. By the time Hannity's account was back up later in the morning, speculation was rampant about the mysterious disappearance.
Fox News referred questions to Twitter.
"While we normally do not discuss individual accounts, for privacy and security reasons, we have permission from the account owner to confirm that account was briefly compromised," a Twitter spokesperson said in an email. They did not realize any further information.
Some blamed shadowy "deep state" government figures looking to take down Hannity, who is a big supporter of President Donald Trump.
"The Deep State is in panic!" tweeted Alex Jones, a far-right radio show host. "Hannity disappears from Twitter after eerie tweet." WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange also took to Twitter to observe how Hannity had his account "mysteriously disappear."
Other users were rooting for the theory that a rogue Twitter employee was behind the deactivation. That was Twitter's explanation for an 11-minute outage that took down Trump's twitter account in November.
At the time, Twitter blamed a customer support worker on their last day on the job and said that it was implementing safeguards to prevent the situation from happening again.
theFu
Live by the cloud, die by the cloud.
The most any normal user can do is to use 2-factor authentication, 2FA, with U2F fobs.
U2F devices work with Google, Twitter, and 75+ other major online sites. U2F is a standard, so not tied to 1 maker or 1 site. They don't have the same problems that SMS (cellular text) does. A single U2F device is under US$20 and works across all those different services. Multi-authentication devices which support 6 separate instances of U2F, TOTP, HOTP and one other standard (which slips my mind now) are under US$50. Yubico and OnlyKey are popular vendors. There are others.
Google says that less than 10% of their users have signed up for 2FA. Passwords alone just aren't sufficient when your business depends on a service/account.
PTownsend
Could one be Hannity's been looking even more foolish lately and thinks playing the victimized-by-the-deep-state (plus Obama and the 'libs') will get his followers back watching, or maybe just get him, as Fox 'news' leading entertainer, more free publicity.
When it comes to conspiracy theories, the possibilities abound. It's a plot I tell ya!