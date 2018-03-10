Search is on for best summit site for Trump, Kim

Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev chose Reykjavik, Iceland. Franklin Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Josef Stalin huddled at Yalta. Dwight Eisenhower and Soviet leader Nikita Khruschev will always have Paris.
So where should President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un meet up for the first face-to-face talks between a U.S. and North Korean president?
The Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea is one possibility. Sweden has offered to help. And there's always neutral Geneva, Switzerland.
Someplace in Asia perhaps — such as Beijing — hasn't been ruled out. Nor, for that matter, has a ship in international waters.
The question crackled through diplomatic and government circles Friday, one day after a South Korean official announced in the dark on a White House driveway that the two heads of state who had threatened mutual obliteration for months would take a meeting.
It's not clear what location is suitable for leaders who have sniped at each other — "Little Rocket Man" vs. "senile dotard" — in nerve-rattling Twitter exchanges about nuclear war.
"It's all about optics, from their first handshake," said Lisa Collins, a Korea scholar and fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "There are 70 years of historical baggage between the two countries ... so to have the meeting in a place that's a safe location and one that doesn't overly highlight the differences between the two countries would probably be the best."
The White House wasn't offering suggestions in the hours after the announcement.
Trump, a former reality TV star, understands well the value of "optics." But symbolism, security and practicality also come into play. Holding talks in either the U.S. or North Korea seem unlikely. Traveling to North Korea risks conferring legitimacy on Kim and his country.
As for Kim: Except for schooling in Switzerland and perhaps some vacations during that time, it's not clear that Kim has left North Korea. So Mar-a-Lago, the president's Florida estate that was good enough for Chinese President Xi Jinping last April, probably won't do this time.
More likely is the no-man's-land of Peace Village in the DMZ's Panmunjom. There is a building there with a line through the middle that marks the border — and was the site of the 1953 armistice. Theoretically, Kim could shake Trump's hand by reaching over the line without ever setting foot outside North Korea. And Trump's been wanting to visit the DMZ, anyway. A shrouded-in-secrecy stop there during Trump's tour of Asia last year was scrubbed due to bad weather.
In April, the leaders of North and South Korea are to meet there for their own historic bilateral talks.
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, meanwhile, has offered to help, given that his nation has an embassy in Pyongyang. "We are a non-aligning country," Lofven pointed out during a press conference with Trump this week. "If the president decides, the key actors decide if they want us to help out, we'll be there."
History offers some lessons in bilateral summitry.
Sometimes, talks fail. In diplomatic circles, Reykjavik, Iceland's frosty capital, refers President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev's hastily arranged arms reduction talks in 1986. They failed to produce a deal, but did result in iconic photos of the two leaders smiling together in the final years of the Cold War.
Other times, they blow up. "Peaceful coexistence" was the goal, but not the immediate result, of a summit in Paris between Khruschev and Eisenhower. The talks were tense over the Soviet downing of a U-2 plane in 1960 that Eisenhower was forced to admit had been spying on Russia. The Russian leader stalked out of the meeting, cooling any thoughts of a lasting peace for awhile.
It's good to have a backup venue: What were to be talks in 1989 between President George H.W. Bush and Gorbachev aboard a ship near Malta turned into the "seasick summit" when seven-foot waves forced the leaders to cancel some meetings.
Talks and the most powerful images sometimes go only so far. Egyptian President Anwar Sadat stunned the world when he set foot in Israel in 1977 and addressed the Israeli parliament. The visit set the tone for the Camp David peace summit and treaty in 1979. The Egyptian-Israeli agreement has remained intact and laid the groundwork for other Mideast summits. But the peace process has stalled in recent years.
Andrew Crisp
New Zealand its miles away from everything so neither side has an advantage, they can take in the health spa's, try the local lamb then get an adrenaline rush in Queenstown.
Haruka
Kim might want to take a train, as he does not trust flight like his father.
I thinks someplace in China would be best and safe.
BeerDeliveryGuy
Trump is gonna honey talk Kim into coming to Mar-a-lago and arrest him on the spot. At least, that’s what he should do. That would be an epic psych-out.
Strangerland
And then, he should have Kim executed by having Trump's pet unicorn stab him through the heart.
Because that's about as likely as the scenario you present.
Halwick
How about Hiroshima or Okinawa? Both places are reminders of the horrors of war and the Exhibits an inspiration for denuclearization and Peace beginnings.
Haaa Nemui
Be funny watching them both freak out over a Maori welcome followed by a turn on the Nevis bungy or shotover jet
CrazyJoe
It will be at the DMZ if it happens. Just set up a card table there.. at least one of them will show their hand before the game even starts!
clamenza
It will almost certainly be in China.
BeerDeliveryGuy
Trump is gonna honey talk Kim into coming to Mar-a-lago and arrest him on the spot. At least, that’s what he should do.
Yes, I understand it would be very unlikely without the assistance of Chuck Norris.
However, I think an effort should be made to take Kim down without resorting to “extra-judicial means.”
Toasted Heretic
Reykjavik could be a good, neutral venue. They are both reasonable, measured men so we have nothing to worry about.
serendipitous1
The perfect vessel for these two to have a long and meaningful conversation:
"NASA selected InSight, a $425 million lander mission, with a drill and seismometer to determine the interior structure of Mars. Two flyby CubeSats called MarCO will be launched with InSight to provide real-time telemetry during the entry and landing of InSight. The CubeSats will separate from the Atlas V booster after launch and travel on their own trajectories to Mars. The launch has been rescheduled from March 2016 to May 2018."
May 2018, perfect timing! We have lift off.
Serrano
"Trump is being urged not to legitimize Kim by agreeing to talks in North Korea. And it’s risky for Kim to travel to the U.S."
And it's risky for Kim to travel to the U.S. because... he would legitimize the "senile dotard" Trump!
Seriously, though, the U.S. should insist Kim come to the U.S., as the U.S. will be dictating terms to North Korea. They have no choice but to agree to the terms if they want their regime to survive. This is the downside of avoiding a war - the North Korean regime will survive and continue to trample on the rights of North Korean citizens for years to come. But a de-nuclearized North Korea without resorting to war is preferable to a war.
mmwkdw
I wonder if Kim assassinates Trump using some leftover Nerve agents during their initial handshake....
zurcronium
Disneyland. Both leaders are cartoon characters. Destructive ones.
quercetum
It doesn’t make any sense to have it be held in NK. No way will it be like Albright’s visit. Does Vegas have a line out for this?
quercetum
News reported Kim’s airplane is an old Soviet made plane that won’t be able to make the trans-Pacific flight to Washington - no joke - and so New Zealand is probably out.
bass4funk
That would not be politically a wise thing to do, even if it’s a senseable and logical thing to do, even a dictator like Kim would deserve a day in court. Just luring him to the US and offing him while the man (even for cosmetic purposes) gives Trump and the US an olive branch it just wouldn’t be the smartest thing to do.
Toasted Heretic
Dialogue, please. Too much sabre rattling and assasinations as it is, thanks all the same.
The best outcome for all, of course, would for them both to be sent off to the far reaches of space, courtesy of the Phantom Zone.
All that time together, just imagine how they would come to respect each other...
tokyo-star
Ulaanbaatar
zichi
Since becoming the leader Kim Jong Un hasn't left NK probably paranoid they won't let him back in. Not even a visit to China.
serendipitous1
Let's just hope SNL does the meeting too!
Akie
There is nothing to search for. Japan is excluded, period. Unless Abe changes his head and heart.