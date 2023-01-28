Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Search underway for radioactive capsule missing in Australia

1 Comment
SYDNEY

Parts of Western Australia were under a radiation alert on Saturday after authorities said a radioactive capsule used in mining was lost en-route to the state's capital, Perth.

Authorities in Australia's largest state issued the alert on Friday for a "radioactive substance risk" in several regions, including Perth.

The small, silver capsule containing Cesium-137 got lost during transport from north of Newman - a small town in the remote Kimberley region - to the northeast suburbs of Perth, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services said.

"The substance is used within gauges in mining operations. Exposure to this substance could cause radiation burns or radiation sickness," the agency said.

The capsule went missing while being driven in a truck from a mine to a Perth storage facility, the state's health agency said. Newman is about 1,200 km (750 miles) northeast of Perth.

The truck left the site on Jan. 12 but the capsule was not discovered missing until this week, which was when emergency services were alerted, according to authorities.

The capsule was reportedly from a Rio Tinto Ltd mine. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Western Australia chief health officer Andrew Robertson said the capsule, if kept close to the body, could cause skin redness and radiation burns.

"If it was kept long enough and they were exposed for long enough they could have some more acute effects, including impacts on their immune system," he told reporters.

It was thought at the vibration of the truck caused the gauge to fall apart and the item then came out of it, he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

no russian passports found yet? Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov?

again?

/irony off/

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Solo Trip Around Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Greenarium Awajishima

GaijinPot Travel

5 Skin Issues Resolved by Japanese Skincare Products

Savvy Tokyo

Raising Black Biracial Children in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Spots to Get a Bird’s Eye View of the Shibuya Scramble Crossing

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Challenging The World Today

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Experience Bonsai, Kimono and Japanese Culture in Saitama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Kinkan: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit, With an Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Shrine Fortunes: The Many Levels of Luck in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Castle

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog