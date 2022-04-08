Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mourners gather around the flag-draped casket of Iranian Shiite Muslim cleric Mohammad Aslani for his funeral in the northeastern city of Mashhad Photo: FARS NEWS/AFP
world

Second Iran cleric dies after knifing at shrine

0 Comments
TEHRAN

A suspected jihadist attack at a revered shrine in Iran has claimed the life of a second Shiite Muslim cleric, state television said on Thursday.

The death of Sadegh Darai was reported as thousands of mourners attended the funeral of another Shiite cleric, Mohammad Aslani, stabbed by the same suspected Sunni extremist.

A third cleric was wounded in Tuesday's attack at the Imam Reza shrine in Iran's second-largest city of Mashhad, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Darai, seriously wounded during the knifing, died in hospital, state television said.

TV images showed thousands of mourners, including local officials, attending Aslani's funeral at the city's Shohada Square near the shrine, following a memorial service the previous day.

He was buried in a plot reserved for "martyrs" in the sanctuary's courtyard.

The assailant stabbed one of the victims 20 times, according to Tasnim news agency.

The chief suspect has been identified as Abdolatif Moradi, 21, an ethnic Uzbek who had entered Iran illegally via the Pakistani border a year ago, Tasnim said.

Moradi had "worked in transport" in a poor city district and had been active on social media using pseudonyms including Abdolatif al-Salafi to "spread takfiri ideology and confront Shiites", it said.

President Ebrahim Raisi has blamed the knife attack on the influence of U.S.-based "takfiri" groups -- a term used for Muslims who brand others as apostates, condemning them to death, and usually referring to Sunni extremists.

The assailant struck on Iran's third day of Ramadan. Large crowds of worshippers had gathered at the shrine of Imam Reza, one of the most revered figures in Shiite Islam.

Authorities arrested six suspected accomplices, including the chief suspect's two brothers.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Oshima, Niijima and Kozushima: 3 Distinct Cultures of Tokyo Far from the City

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Beyond Sakura: Exploring Japan’s Other Spring Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

What Not to Do When Hiking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Unique Ways To Celebrate Cherry Blossoms This Season In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Differences Between ‘I Don’t Know’ and ‘I Don’t Understand’ in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Traveling with Japanese In-Laws: What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog

travel

Tokyo Treasure Islands: The Fabric of Hachijojima

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

3 Michelin-Starred Ramen Joints in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility In Japan

Savvy Tokyo