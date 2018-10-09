Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Bellingcat reported Alexander Yevgenyevich Mishkin graduated from one of Russia's elite Military Medical Academies Photo: Metropolitan Police Service/AFP/File
world

Second Skripal poisoning suspect is Russian GRU agent: Bellingcat

1 Comment
LONDON

Investigative group Bellingcat on Monday identified the second suspect in the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal as a trained military doctor employed by Russia's GRU military intelligence agency.

"We have now identified 'Alexander Petrov' to be in fact Dr Alexander Yevgenyevich Mishkin, a trained military doctor in the employ of the GRU," the British-based group said in a report published on its website.

Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned by a Soviet-designed chemical agent called Novichok in the English town of Salisbury in March.

Britain accuses the Russian government of trying to kill Skripal in retribution for his ongoing work with European intelligence agencies.

Russia flatly rejects the charge.

The Skripal case and last week's revelations that the GRU also allegedly tried to hack into the world's chemical weapons watchdog in the Netherlands have further tattered Moscow's strained ties with the West.

Bellingcat has long been a thorn in the Kremlin's side having detailed its alleged crimes in Syria and Ukraine.

It worked with the Russian investigative team at The Insider to name the first of the two Skripal suspects as GRU agent Anatoly Chepiga.

Bellingcast said Chepiga was decorated in 2014 with the nation's top award in a secret ceremony at the Kremlin.

"While Alexander Mishkin’s true persona has an even sparser digital footprint than Anatoliy Chepiga’s, Bellingcat has been able to establish certain key facts from his background," it wrote.

The group showed an alleged copy of his real national ID card -- called a passport in Russia -- from 2001.

He was identified there as having been born in July 1979 in the northwestern region of Arkhangelsk.

Bellingcat said Mishkin graduated from one of Russia's elite Military Medical Academies with the qualification to become a doctor for the Russian naval armed forces.

"During his medical studies, Mishkin was recruited by the GRU, and by 2010 had relocated to Moscow, where he received his undercover identity -- including a second national ID and travel passport -– under the alias Alexander Petrov," Bellingcat said.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 13th (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

How long until a citizen of mother Russia is here telling us how this is BS propoganda from the liberal MSM?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

LGBT

Sapporo Rainbow Pride

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Osuga Cho

GaijinPot Travel

Festivals

Nada no Kenka Fighting Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Neighborhoods

Onomichi

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 6-8

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Win a Mother and Daughter Trip for Two to Hayama Seaside

Savvy Tokyo