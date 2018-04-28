Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, in Washington. Jackson, President Donald Trump's pick to lead Veterans Affairs withdrew April 26, in the wake of late-surfacing allegations about overprescribing drugs and poor leadership while serving as a top White House doctor, saying the "false allegations" against him have become a distraction. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
world

Secret Service: No evidence to support Jackson allegation

By JILL COLVIN
WASHINGTON

The U.S. Secret Service says it has no evidence to support an allegation that its personnel intervened to prevent White House doctor Ronny Jackson from disturbing former President Barack Obama during a foreign trip in 2015.

It's one of a slew of allegations that led Jackson Thursday to withdraw his nomination to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.

In its statement, the Secret Service said it had conducted a "thorough review" of internal documents related to Obama's foreign trips in 2015 and interviewed people who were present. They say they've found "no information that would indicate the allegation is accurate" and no record of any incident involving Jackson.

CNN had reported allegations that Jackson drunkenly banged on the hotel room door of a female employee and that Secret Service personnel intervened out of concern that he would wake Obama.

Jackson has denied the accusations, calling them "baseless and anonymous attacks" on his character and integrity that are "completely false and fabricated."

And President Donald Trump has repeatedly come to Jackson's defense.

Asked about the situation at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Trump called it "an absolute disgrace."

"These were false accusations about a great man; about a man who has a son who's a top student at Annapolis; about a man that's given his life to this country, and to the military — a brave man. He would have been a great leader," Trump complained, noting that he, Obama and former President George W Bush had all praised the doctor's conduct in the past.

Trump said he'd called Jackson earlier Friday and told him that he was "an American hero" because he'd "exposed the system for some horrible things."

He also drew a parallel with the investigation into Russian meddling into the 2016 campaign, saying that he, too, had been victimized, by "the Russian collusion hoax."

Trump said he is considering a number of potential replacements, including "some very political people" who might be better equipped to handle the scrutiny that comes with a nomination.

Jackson's nomination was sunk be a list of allegations that included exhibiting a pattern of recklessly prescribing drugs and drunken behavior.

The Democratic staff on the committee considering Jackson's nomination also claimed Jackson had damaged a government vehicle while intoxicated and doled out such a large supply of a prescription opioid that staffers panicked because they thought the drugs were missing.

Their allegations were based on conversations with 23 of Jackson's current and former colleagues at the White House Medical Unit.

