Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

See each other by video call this Christmas, Merkel tells Germans

0 Comments
BERLIN

Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Saturday to avoid visiting family members over Christmas and to use video calls instead for greetings, the way service members stationed abroad do, as the country battles COVID-19.

Germany is struggling with a rise in coronavirus infections and deaths. Praise for Merkel for having tamed the first wave has turned to criticism of her perceived failure to tackle the second.

"Women and men stationed far away from home to ensure our security know what it means to have limited contact with loved ones," Merkel said in her weekly video podcast.

"They know what it means to only be able to Skype over a long period of time instead of being together," she said, referring to Microsoft's video calling system.

Germany recorded more than 31,000 new infections and 702 deaths on Saturday, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said. That was double the number of infections reported on Dec. 15, one day before Germany went into a hard lockdown that is expected to last until at least Jan. 10.

Merkel has been making emotional appeals ahead of Christmas and the New Year, urging Germans to avoid unnecessary travel and to limit social contacts to an absolute mininum as health experts warn of a spike in infections over the holidays.

"What awaits many of us over Christmas is ordinary for people on missions abroad," she said on Saturday, speaking with a Christmas tree in the background.

On Dec 27, Germany is expected to start rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Germany's BioNTech and U.S. company Pfizer.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Stroll Through Time to the Historic Edo Period in Takehara City

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For December 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Starting Fresh: 5 Steps To Oosoji Like A Pro

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #110: It’s All about Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Weekend Getaway To Rabbit Island

Savvy Tokyo

Immerse Your Family in a Short-Term Rural Japanese Language Experience

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tokyo’s Club Kids: The Avant-Garde of Gender-Bending Fashion and Drag

GaijinPot Blog

Chiba

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #109: How many keyboards do you need?

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo