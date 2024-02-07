Border security and Ukraine aid collapses despite Biden's plea for Congress to 'show some spine'

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged Congress to “show some spine” and stand up to Donald Trump even as a Senate deal on border enforcement measures and Ukraine aid rapidly collapsed.
Just minutes after the Democratic president's remarks at the White House, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell emerged from a GOP luncheon at the Capitol and acknowledged that the deal was dead.
“It looks to me and to most of our members that we have no real chance here to make a law,” the Kentucky Republican told reporters.
The split-screen moments in Washington represented a swift turn of events that showed McConnell’s slipping control of his GOP conference, Trump’s growing influence, and Biden’s ability only to look on as a cornerstone of his foreign policy — halting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advance into Europe — crumbled in Congress.
Biden had engaged for months on a carefully negotiated plan to pair policies intended to curb illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border with $60 billion in wartime aid for Ukraine. The bill was intended to exhibit American strength around the world and also would have sent tens of billions of dollars more for Israel, other U.S. allies in Asia, the U.S. immigration system and humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza and Ukraine.
But after Republicans backed away from the compromise, the president and Senate leaders are now stranded with no clear way to advance aid for Ukraine through Congress. They have run into a wall of opposition from conservatives — led by Trump — who reject the border proposal as insufficient and criticize the Ukraine funding as wasteful.
Biden laid blame for the bill's demise squarely on Trump — his likely Republican opponent in the November presidential election.
“For the last 24 hours he’s done nothing, I’m told, but reach out to Republicans in the House and the Senate and threaten them and try to intimidate them to vote against this proposal,” Biden said. "It looks like they’re caving. Frankly, they owe it to the American people to show some spine and do what they know to be right.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer cast Tuesday as a “gloomy day here in the United States Senate” during an earlier floor speech in which he scolded Republicans for backing away from the deal. He offered to delay a key test vote on the package until Thursday, but still dared them to vote against border security — an issue they have long championed.
“After months of good faith negotiations, after months of giving Republicans many of the things they asked for, Leader McConnell and the Republican conference are ready to kill the national security supplemental package even with border provisions they so fervently demand,” Schumer said.
The White House has worked for months with senators on the carefully negotiated compromise in hopes that it would unlock Republican votes for the Ukraine aid in the House — where scores of GOP lawmakers have come out against funding Kyiv's fight against Russia.
The Pentagon is sending no more arms shipments to Kyiv just as the war — entering its third year — reaches a critical juncture. Ukraine is struggling with ammunition and personnel shortages while Russia is on the offensive, mounting relentless attacks.
“Every week, every month that passes without new aid to Ukraine means fewer artillery shells, fewer air defense systems, fewer tools for Ukraine to defend itself against this Russian onslaught,” Biden said. "Just what Putin wants.”
The lack of a national security deal will loom large over Biden’s Friday meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Biden plans to underscore to Scholz that he remains committed to providing Ukraine the funding it needs to continue to repel the nearly two-year old Russian invasion.
McConnell said in an earlier floor speech that it was essential to assert American strength in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, yet also blamed Biden for not responding sooner to threats from rival powers.
“Either we confront challenges we face with clear strategy and firm resolve or we lose,” McConnell said.
Facing resistance from House Republicans to funding Ukraine, McConnell last year had insisted on pairing the money with border policy changes. But the longtime Republican leader has not been able to convince his conference to warm to the compromises on border security after Trump, the likely Republican presidential nominee, excoriated it.
Within hours of the bill's release Sunday, House Speaker Mike Johnson said he would not support it, and even GOP senators who had been supportive of the border policies under discussion came out against the bill on Tuesday.
The border proposal represents one of the most conservative and comprehensive proposals in decades to emerge from a bipartisan negotiation in Congress. It would seek to tamp down the historic number of illegal border crossings by making the asylum process tougher and faster. Presidential administrations would also be given authority to deny migrants from claiming asylum at the border if the number of migrants claiming asylum becomes unmanageable for authorities.
“We have a very conservative bipartisan border bill that fixes the problem at the border,” said Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, who negotiated the bill for Democrats. “And it’s time for the country to see where people stand on that.”
But Republicans have largely heeded the wishes of Trump to reject the bill because it would show that Biden could act to address problems at the border, which is seen as one of his largest vulnerabilities in his reelection campaign.
“The politics of this were a big factor,” said Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican. “When the speaker said basically the Senate bill is dead on arrival. And then President Trump weighs in and discourages Republicans from voting for it."
Cornyn said he would support a move to jettison the border measures from the package and try to advance the aid for U.S. allies on their own.
But that idea also faces resistance in the Republican-controlled House, where Johnson has also left any support for Ukraine aid in doubt.
When asked about wartime aid for Ukraine and Israel Tuesday, he told reporters, “We have to deal with these measures and these issues independently and separately.”
The House was scheduled to vote on a $17.6 billion package of military aid for Israel, but hardline conservatives have signaled opposition because the funding would not be offset with budget cuts in other areas.
House Democratic leaders also said they would not support the bill for Israel. In a letter to Democrats, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, along with Reps. Katherine Clark and Pete Aguilar, said the bill was not being offered “in good faith” and urged Democrats to hold out for a package that addresses Ukraine and allies in Asia.
"It is a nakedly obvious and cynical attempt by MAGA extremists to undermine the possibility of a comprehensive, bipartisan funding package that addresses America's national security challenges in the Middle East, Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific region and throughout the world," they said.
2020hindsights
The do-nothing Republicans are now the party of open borders.
They are going to find it tough campaigning on sitting on the most conservative piece border control legislations and doing absolutely nothing.
In other news, Mr Trump is not immune from prosecution. The walls are closing in for one D. J. Trump. One good thing is that the appeals court put in a deadline of next Monday, to see if he wants to appeal to the Supreme Court. I don’t even know if the Supreme Court will even take the case. And if they don’t, we’re back in business, baby.
John
The GQP is going to take the blame for this.
Biden was willing to give them almost everything they ever dreamed of as the price of getting aid for Ukraine and they walked away from their own negotiated bill.
And all because the orange buffoon needs an issue.
They don’t care about solutions. They don’t care about policy. They care about power.
And in the end, they’ll get neither.
Thuban
They did show spine, they stood up to Biden and the weapons industry that funds him and said no to more war.
More food, less bombs.
It's simple.
2020hindsights
Thuban
urged Congress to “show some spine” and stand up to Donald Trump
Ukraine aid wasn't where is deal fell down, that would pass if it was a separate bill. Where is failed was border security. It appears that Trump doesn't want it and so the spineless shells of GOP representatives collapsed.
yamada1043
Politics has everything to do with it … as a U. S. citizen living in the USA and following the subject for over 50 years, the immigration hypocrisy usually came up during national election time … now it s an ongoing subject which has further deteriorated due to the involvement of the the former Insurrectionist-in-Chief and his mindless followers.
We the People of the United States of America deserve better.
JJE
This is the worst bill ever - full of earmarks and of a 118 billion dollars - only 20 goes to the border and even that is controversial. More than half (66b) of this flawed "border bill" goes to Ukraine/Zelensky and the military industrial complex.
Biden should use his executive authority to reverse the trump measures he cancelled in his first week which this bill does not address - Remain in Mexico, Title 42, wall construction.
Then the dems can go back to last year and vote on H.R.2 Secure the Border Act 2023 and get the border under control, if they are serious.
Don't fall for Biden and his forked tongue - he has done nothing for over 3 years except create this crisis of 11 million illegal crossings.
John
The GQP is now the party of open borders.
Congrats!
JJE
The dems are disingenuous when they suggest this is "bipartisan". James Lankford is one person and even he is rowing back his commitment to this flawed bill - that doesn't shut down the border till there are over 5000 daily crossings.
H.R.2 is right there and ready to go but they refuse do it. And don't forget Biden is currently suing Texas to dismantle razor wire and cease border enforcement. This administration is systemically dishonest.
Basically, this bill validates Biden's border policy for the last 3 years and does nothing to solve it, let alone shut it down - what a scam.
bass4funk
Abbott and all the Republican governors got it.
No, they won’t because the Dems cannot make the border a campaign issue, they would lose on that alone. It’s not a border bill, it’s an immigration bill, a Trojan horse and good that is died the death that it did.
That has nothing to do with Texas and U.S. sovereignty? You want to focus on the topic or Trump, which one?
We keep hearing this for 9 years.
They probably will.
Well, not you, you are not a US citizen.
bass4funk
If they passed this bill, they absolutely would be. But they say it for what it is. Anyway, it’s DOA! Thank God!
TaiwanIsNotChina
MAGAs are committed to not have any new laws to address the border. There should be commercials run about this.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Well he's not a liberal and clearly he signed off on it.
Can you blame the Democrats for not trusting Trump farther than they can throw him? Which is not far I'm guessing.
No, dishonest would be saying you are pro-Ukraine and then saying there is no bill that would cause you to vote for money for Ukraine.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Yes, surprise surprise, patriotic AMERICANS want to see Russia defeated.
bass4funk
Especially if it’s disguised as an immigration bill. I agree.
stormcrow
These boneheaded republicans should go to the kremlin to receive medals from Putin for their loyal support against Ukraine.
UChosePoorly
Risky move by the Republicans. Will it pay off?
2020hindsights
JJE
Why? It is still in force. Obviously, it doesn't work.
He is.
What else should he do, because you seem to be unaware that what you are asking him to do, he is already doing.
lincolnman
Dec 2023: House Speaker Mike Johnson told fellow Republicans on Tuesday that sweeping changes to U.S. border policy would be their “hill to die on” in negotiations that have already grown tense as Congress considers President Joe Biden’s $110 billion package for the wars in Ukraine and Israel and other security needs.
Feb 2024: Within hours of the bill's release Sunday, House Speaker Mike Johnson said he would not support it.
And there it is - the utter naked hypocrisy in black and white. Repubs demand border security measures be included in any aid package for Ukraine - and the Senate does its work in a bipartisan manner and produces a bill that supports Ukraine, our Pacific allies, and gives $20 billion more to border security and reduces asylum requests - and they bail on it...
And we all know why - Repubs are even openly admitting it...
"Let me tell you, I'm not willing to do too damn much right now to help a Democrat and to help Joe Biden's approval rating," Republican Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas told CNN this week. "I will not help the Democrats try to improve this man's dismal approval ratings. I'm not going to do it. Why would I?"
BINGO Troy - thanks for admitting you and your fellow Repubs are a band of hypocritical cowards that want to continue to let "rapists and terrorists" into our country, just because you think it's politically advantageous for you...
Come Nov, all America will reward you for your "hill of lies"...
TaiwanIsNotChina
They are betting there will be no offensive action taken by Russia against NATO or China against Taiwan. Ever. We'll see if they win that bet.
2020hindsights
bass4funk
The GQP is now the party of open borders.
Congrats!
What? Closing the border makes you an open border advocate? What kind of doublespeak is that?
The National Border Patrol Council supports this bill, so if the people working on the border, day after day, think it is good legislation, it probably is.
2020hindsights
bass4funk
*The do-nothing Republicans are now the party of open borders.*
Abbott has put some razor wire around a park! A park?! How is that going to be useful? Pure political theatre.
2020hindsights
bass4funk
They are going to find it tough campaigning on sitting on the most conservative piece border control legislations and doing absolutely nothing.
No. It's a border bill. The Dems would want an immigration bill, because that would actually solve the problem. It's the best deal that the GOP have had ever and they dropped it. That is going to make a lot of Dems happy, because many of them didn't want all of the compromises.
The Dems can just call out the rampant hypocrisy of the Republicans and Trump. The political ads aren't going to be pretty.
bass4funk
It has been especially since the now impeached Myorkas oversaw the border
In my country it means, the governor of Texas has it under control and the libs are frustrated because they can't keep it open anymore.
Who is their boss?? Biden. Anyway....lol
They don't, funny how the ones that have been interviewed off-camera say something completely different.