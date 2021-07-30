Congress passes bill to fund Capitol security, Afghan visas

Congress overwhelmingly passed emergency legislation Thursday that would bolster security at the Capitol, repay outstanding debts from the violent Jan. 6 insurrection and increase the number of visas for allies who worked alongside Americans in the Afghanistan war.
The $2.1 billion bill now goes to President Joe Biden for his signature. The Senate approved the legislation early Thursday afternoon, 98-0, and the House passed it immediately afterward, 416-11.
Senators struck a bipartisan agreement on the legislation this week, two months after the House had passed a bill that would have provided around twice as much for Capitol security. But House leaders said they would back the Senate version anyway, arguing the money is urgently needed for the Capitol Police and for the translators and others who worked closely with U.S. government troops and civilians in Afghanistan.
The bill loosens some requirements for the visas, which lawmakers say are especially pressing as the U.S. military withdrawal enters its final weeks and Afghan allies face possible retaliation from the Taliban.
The money for the Capitol — including for police salaries, the National Guard and to better secure windows and doors around the building — comes more than six months after the insurrection by former President Donald Trump’s supporters. The broad support in both chambers is a rare note of agreement between the two parties in response to the attack, as many Republicans still loyal to Trump have avoided the subject. The former president's loyalists brutally beat police and hundreds of them broke into the building, interrupting the certification of Biden's election win.
Democrats have said that if Congress didn't pass the bill, money would start running out for officers’ salaries by August and that the National Guard might have to cancel some training programs.
“We can’t let that happen,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said before the vote. He said the agreement “shouldn’t have taken this long” but that passing the legislation is living up to Congress’ responsibility to keep the Capitol safe “and to make sure that the people who risk their lives for us and protect us get the help they need.”
The bill’s passage comes after four police officers who fought off the rioters in the Jan. 6 attack testified in an emotional House hearing on Tuesday and detailed the “medieval” battle in which they were beaten and verbally assaulted. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested on Wednesday that the hearing had perhaps “jarred the Senate to move in a bipartisan way to pass this legislation.”
The more generous bill narrowly passed the House in May, but no Republicans supported it and some liberal Democrats voted against it as well. On Thursday, only 11 Republicans and Democrats opposed it.
In the Senate, Republicans rejected an earlier $3.7 billion proposal by Democrats before they negotiated the final version.
Pelosi said on Wednesday that the legislation was months overdue.
“It’s not what we sent, it’s certainly not what we need, but it’s a good step forward,” she said. “It doesn’t mean that we’re finished, but it does mean that we can’t wait another day until we strengthen the Capital Police force, strengthen the Capitol.”
The legislation would boost personal protection for lawmakers who have seen increasing death threats since the insurrection, install new security cameras around the complex and replace riot equipment the police lost in the fighting that day. It would fund new intelligence gathering and boost wellness and trauma support for the Capitol Police, as many troops are still suffering in the wake of the attack. And it would reimburse the National Guard $521 million for the thousands of troops that protected the Capitol for more than four months after the siege.
Unlike previous proposals, the bill would not provide money for temporary fencing in case of another attack or create a new quick reaction force within the police or military that could respond to events at the Capitol. Police were overrun on Jan. 6 as the National Guard took hours to arrive.
The White House issued a statement of support for the legislation, saying the Biden administration backs the Capitol security improvements and “remains committed to supporting the Afghan people, including by fulfilling our commitment to Afghan nationals who worked for or on behalf of the U.S. Government.”
For the allies in Afghanistan, the bill would allow 8,000 additional visas and provide $500 million for their emergency transportation, housing and other essential services.
Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby, the top Republican on the appropriations panel who negotiated the legislation with the Democrats, said it would be “shameful” not to help the Afghan allies and that they could be killed by the Taliban as the U.S. withdraws.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said senators “intend to keep our nation’s promises to brave Afghans who have taken great risks to help America and our partners fight the terrorists.”
The House overwhelmingly passed separate legislation last week to provide the visas, 407-16. The Pentagon says the troop withdrawal is more than 95% complete and is to be finished by Aug 31.
10 Comments
Commodore Perry
That is a great idea here--hire more police.
Isn't that a good thing?
It seems Congress thinks hiring more police is an effective way to prevent crime.
P. Smith
Congress understands the need for more police at the Capitol due to the insurrectionists Trump supporters’ actions on January 6th. The threat from right wing extremists terrorists to the seat of our government is alarmingly real.
Some of the insurrectionists even resisted freets.
Commodore Perry
The libs do a quick turnaround and cry for more police protection as the result of one protest in which very few people were involved, yet scream to defund and disarm the police, who were understaffed with dealing with the 100s of protests by BLM, and other far-left extremists all across America last year, destroying private property, committing murder, looting, arson...the list goes on.
Only in the US would a lib make the argument with a straight face for more police at the Capitol.
Blacklabel
The Dem city mayors spent millions on private security while screaming defund the police (for everyone else).
strangely none of the supposed “insurrectionists” has been charged with “insurrection” or anything even close to that.
bass4funk
Because people trespassed? Meanwhile, they decrease police budgets all over blue States, but for themselves they want more money, invest in more training and hiring for Capitol police? This is why people think: “rules for me, but not for thee.”
Looking at the beginning of the video tape, seemed very peaceful and asked everyone to be peaceful and the bigger question is, why didn’t Pelosi made sure the Capitol police were on standby? “That was her job. the Speaker of the House is not only the leader of the majority party, but also has enormous institutional responsibilities, “The Speaker is responsible for all operational decisions made within the House.”
Let us not forget, the left burning down a police station, assaulting police officers, defacing public property or like in Pelosi’s hometown of San Francisco, if you steal anything under $900 you wouldn’t be arrested or prosecuted.
https://thehill.com/opinion/criminal-justice/559465-the-little-things-are-turning-san-francisco-bad-in-a-big-way
meanwhile across the country the crime rate surges, but yeah, Washington should keep tabs on a few idiots as well as their own informants they want to protect.
The Avenger
Biden and the Democrats - getting stuff done for America and Americans
Today only 11 House Republicans voted to defund the Capitol Police, way down from the 207 Republicans who voted to defund the Capitol Police just yesterday.
What changed?
Desert Tortoise
The story that police departments across the US have been defunded is not born out by actual data.
https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2020-city-budget-police-defunding/
Facts, not talking points. Keep in mind a good many state and local governments experiences major reductions in tax revenues that, due to balanced budget requirements, forced across the board budget reductions. The Bloomberg graphic is one of the best I have seen.
Desert Tortoise
Interesting take on crime when the crime is perpetrated by a right wing mob. Note carefully that the capital police in many cases stood aside and let the mob do as they wished, quite unlike the treatment of black protesters in cities across the US. I guess it is ok with you to set up a gallows on the Capital lawn while others hunted down the Vice President and the Speaker of the House intending to hang them from that gallows.
One last thing, according to the LAPD Chief of Police, over 90% of the BLM demonstrations in LA were peaceful, no violence or damage to property whatsoever, but it was a small proportion of the violent protests that received all the press. Peaceful protests are boring so reporters look for action. But that didn't stop an LAPD officer from firing at a motorist blocks from a protest for no apparent reason other than the driver was black. The driver suffered permanent disabling injuries. An unprovoked car to car shooting by a police officer. This is the sort of thing LAPD is unfortunately famous for and why there was a summer of protests. There is a constant drumbeat of unprovoked violence against Blacks and the poor by LAPD and LASD and is, if anything, under reported. Some of us know this intimately even as too many whites blindly claim nothing bad ever happens. It does, every day. Open your eyes and understand.
stormcrow
Proper and just bill for these difficult times.
Commodore Perry
Desert TortoiseToday 09:35 am JST
Total myth backed up by statistics.
And 'unprovoked violence against Blacks and the poor'? Not in the US. Police just donZ't roam around looking to attack people--of any race or social position.
I bet there are statistics though that show that police violence occurs in over 90% of situations involving a criminal or suspect.
Lesson to be learned--don't commit crimes and your chances of being attacked by police is almost zero.