Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Congress Infrastructure
The entrance to the Senate chamber is empty after lawmakers voted to advance the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. More votes will be needed before final Senate passage. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
world

Late nights, early mornings await U.S. Senate on infrastructure

5 Comments
By LISA MASCARO
WASHINGTON

Senators were back at work Sunday and laboring toward eventual passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, with the Democratic leadership vowing to stay as long as it takes to overcome Republican holdouts who want to drag out final votes on one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., stressed to colleagues that they could proceed the “easy way or the hard way,” while a few GOP senators appeared determined to run out the clock for days.

“We’ll keep proceeding until we get this bill done," Schumer said.

The measure would provide what Biden has called a “historic investment” in public works programs — roads, bridges, broadband internet access, drinking water and more. In a rare stroke of bipartisanship, Republicans joined Democrats on Saturday to advance the measure. If approved, the bill would go to the House.

“We’re on the cusp of seeing that move through the Senate,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said, citing “a remarkable coalition” that includes business, labor and lawmakers from both parties. “I think we’re about to get this done.”

Despite that overwhelming support, momentum ground to a standstill when a handful of Republican senators refused to yield hours of required debate time before the next procedural votes. That opposition was delaying what supporters had hoped would be swift passage, and set up late night and early morning sessions in a dayslong slog. Final passage would be pushed to Tuesday.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., a negotiator on the bill, said about 17 to 18 Republicans have indicated they support the bill, which would ensure eventual passage. “It could go quicker, but it's going,” Cassidy said, adding, "And that's the good thing, it's going.”

Senators were meeting for the second consecutive weekend to work on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the first of Biden’s two infrastructure packages. Once voting wraps up, senators immediately will turn to the budget outline for a $3.5 trillion package of child care, elder care and other programs that is a much more partisan undertaking and expected to draw only Democratic support.

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., an ally of Donald Trump and the former president’s ambassador to Japan, was among those leading the effort to take as much time as needed to debate and amend the bipartisan bill.

“There’s absolutely no reason to rush,” Hagerty said during a floor speech Saturday.

Trump issued a statement criticizing Biden, senators of both parties and the bill itself, though it was not clear whether the former president's views hold sway over the lawmakers.

Biden, who was spending the weekend in Delaware, said the bipartisan package offers an investment on par with the building of the transcontinental railroad or interstate highway system.

Overcoming the 60-vote hurdle was a sign that the tenuous alliance between Republicans and Democrats could hold on the public works package. In all, 18 Republicans joined Democrats on the 67-27 vote to push the measure past a filibuster.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has so far allowed the bill to progress, despite the broadsides and name-calling coming from the former president. His vote Saturday — another “yes” — was closely watched. “This is a compromise,” McConnell said.

Senators have spent the past week processing nearly two dozen amendments to the 2,700-page package, but so far none has substantially changed its framework.

More amendments could be debated Sunday with senators considering revisions to a section on cryptocurrency, a long-shot effort by defense hawks to add $50 billion for defense-related infrastructure and a bipartisan amendment to repurpose a portion of the untapped COVID-19 relief aid that had been sent to the states.

Another key procedural vote was set for late Sunday.

Senators have found much to like in the bill, even though it does not fully satisfy liberals, who view it as too small, or conservatives, who find it too large. It would provide federal money for projects many states and cities could not afford on their own.

An analysis of the bill from the Congressional Budget Office drew concerns, particularly from Republicans. It concluded that the legislation would increase deficits by about $256 billion over the next decade.

But the bill's backers argued that the budget office was unable to take into account certain revenue streams — including from future economic growth. Additional analysis released Saturday by the budget office suggested infrastructure spending overall could boost productivity and lower the ultimate costs.

Paying for the package has been a pressure point throughout the months of negotiations after Democrats objected to an increase in the gas tax paid at the pump and Republicans resisted a plan to bolster the IRS to go after tax scofflaws.

Unlike Biden's bigger $3.5 trillion package, which would be paid for by higher tax rates for corporations and the wealthy, the bipartisan package is funded by repurposing other money, including untapped COVID-19 aid, and other spending cuts and revenue streams.

The House is in recess and is expected to consider both Biden infrastructure packages when it returns in September.

Cassidy spoke on CNN's “State of the Union” and Buttigieg was on “Fox News Sunday.”

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

Senators have spent the past week processing nearly two dozen amendments to the 2,700-page package, 

I wonder how many senators have actually read all 2700 pages to find the hidden gems of pork barrel projects and corporate nuggets for political donors.

Read the bill before voting on it!

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

I wonder how many senators have actually read all 2700 pages

News flash: Senators have staffers.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

So what, like 500 pages each for some barely paid 20-something to tell a Senator what all of it means and the context?

who briefed this part?

The bill also includes the radical Digital Equity Act of 2021. It directs $2.75 billion toward the stated goal of “achieving digital equity is a matter of social and economic justice.”

This includes a definition for “gender identity” and ensuring that “incarcerated individuals” (aka prisoners) are able to have high-speed internet access.

The Digital Equity Act also specifies entities to oversee the distribution of funds, including the Appalachian Regional Commission, which is co-chaired by Manchin’s wife, Gayle Manchin.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Infrastructure?

In an attempt to increase capital gains tax revenue, the bill also includes a rule that would force cryptocurrency companies to disclose personal information on their users to the government. This surveillance mandate would be technologically impossible for many key parts of the industry to comply with, including “miners” who maintain the networks, “stakers” who save in crypto, and even software developers, potentially driving these functions offshore altogether.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Democrats once again showing the pubs how it works to actually lead a country. Obama brought in healthcare and Biden is bringing in infrastructure.

What did the pubs accomplish in their last administration? They tore a lot of things down, and made a space force. Oh, and they tried to ensure poor Americans were denied healthcare.

Two democratic successes in a row. Endless Republican failures.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Two democratic successes in a row. Endless Republican failures.

Trumpylosers braying in

3... 2... 1...

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Stretch Your Yen: Budget Tips for Women Working in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Incredible Mountains to Hike in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Olympic Agora: A View of the Olympics Through Art

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #142: Keep Your Pets Safe in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: Quick Fixes From The Pharmacy

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Tokyo With A Baby: The Essential Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Playing Doubles: How Naomi Osaka and Japan Are Coming to Terms with Each Other

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Soften The Blow: How to Make Your Japanese Sound More Polite

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #1

Savvy Tokyo

Mountain Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #143: Nostalgic Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog