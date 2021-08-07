Biden nudges Senate over $1 tril infrastructure bill

Despite a rocky week of fits and starts, President Joe Biden on Friday praised the Senate for edging the bipartisan infrastructure plan closer to passage, ahead of a key vote on the $1 trillion package.
As Biden spoke from the White House, he compared the “historic investment” to building the transcontinental railroad or the interstate highway system — lofty themes he has touched on before as he nudges Congress along. The public works projects being unleashed will be powered by good-paying, blue-collar jobs, he said.
The president’s note of encouragement offers a reset for lawmakers after frustrations mounted and tempers flared overnight as the Senate stalled out, unable to expedite the package to completion. Senators will be back for another weekend session.
“It’s a bill that would end years of gridlock in Washington and create millions of good-paying jobs, put America on a new path to win the race for the economy in the 21st century,” Biden said.
The public works expenditure will “enable us not only to build back but to build back better than before the economic crisis hit,” he said.
It’s nearing decision time for Congress, and particularly the Senate, to make gains on the president’s infrastructure priorities — first with the bipartisan bill that’s on track for passage as soon as this weekend, and quickly followed by Democrats’ more sweeping $3.5 trillion budget blueprint they plan to shoulder on their own.
Senators had hoped to wrap up the bipartisan bill late Thursday, before many of them departed to attend funeral services Friday in Wyoming for a colleague, the former Republican Sen. Mike Enzi.
But the Senate ground to a halt with new problems as senators worked late into the night on amendments and to counter objections from Republican opponents of the plan to expedite the process. A procedural vote was set for Saturday.
“We’ve worked long, hard and collaboratively to finish this important bipartisan bill.” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., just before midnight. In announcing Saturday’s schedule, he said, “We very much want to finish.”
Called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the thick bill is a first part of Biden’s infrastructure agenda and would inject billions of new spending on roads, bridges, waterworks, broadband and other projects to virtually every corner of the nation. If approved by the Senate, it would next go to the House.
The late-night session stalled out as new debates emerged over proposed amendments to change the 2,700-page package. Senators have processed nearly two dozen amendments so far, and none has substantially changed the framework of the public works package. With more than a dozen amendments still to go, senators struggled to reach agreements.
A much anticipated analysis of the bill from the Congressional Budget Office also drew concerns, particularly from Republicans. It concluded that the legislation would increase deficits by about $256 billion over the next decade, though the bill’s backers argued that the budget office was unable to take into account certain revenue streams — including from future economic growth.
Sen. Bill Haggerty, R-Tenn., an ally of Donald Trump's and the former president’s ambassador to Japan, said he objected to expediting consideration of the bill because of the high price tag.
“I could not, in good conscience, allow that to happen,” Hagerty said in a statement early Friday. He said he was especially concerned that passing the bipartisan bill would pave the way for Democrats to move quickly to their $3.5 trillion “tax-and-spend spree.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., encouraged the senators on but also reiterated that her chamber will consider the infrastructure bills “together.”
“Whatever you can achieve in a bipartisan way, bravo,” she said at a Capitol press conference. “We’re going to do this when we can do it all.“
One of the amendments generating the most attention Thursday involved cryptocurrency.
The bill would raise an estimated $28 billion over 10 years by updating IRS reporting requirements for cryptocurrency brokers, just as stockbrokers report their customers’ sales to the IRS.
Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and others who wanted to narrow the definition of who must file those IRS forms are concerned that crypto miners, software developers and others would be subject to the new reporting requirement.
Toomey warned that the provision, as written, could have a “chilling effect on the development of this technology, and that’s what I am most concerned about.”
The White House weighed in late, suggesting it favored a different approach from Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and other senators.
White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said the compromise amendment “would reduce tax evasion in the cryptocurrency market.”
Overall, the infrastructure bill calls for $550 billion in new spending over five years above projected federal levels for a nearly $1 trillion package, in what could be one of the more substantial investments in the nation’s roads, bridges, waterworks, broadband and the electric grid in years.
If senators wrap up work on the bipartisan bill, they will turn to the much more partisan undertaking on Biden’s agenda: a $3.5 trillion proposal for what the White House calls human infrastructure — child care support, home health care, education and other expenditures that are Democratic priorities that Republicans have pledged to reject. Debate will extend into the fall.
Schumer wants the Senate to pass both the bipartisan package and a budget blueprint for the bigger proposal before senators depart for an August recess.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
23 Comments
non party
US national debt is flying through the roof.
It has reached 23 Trillion.
This guy is acting like a spoiled child who just inherited millions of dollars from father.
Biden is disaster for USA.
We are going to pay huge tax or our nation will become another Zimbabwe.
Still there are some people tirelessly singing alleluia to Biden.
Trying to white wash him from top to bottom.
Poor citizen are the victim ... always .
Kentarogaijin
Everybody is a disaster there..
The real disaster is the fight and childish bipartisan jealousy in which the US is sunk, continuing like this they will be surpassed by China.
Sooner or later..
Brent Forrest
Nice republic we had once...
JeffLee
The US economy is performing extraordinarily well, considering the potentially devastating impact of the global pandemic.
This large-scale infrastructure initiative is definitely the right path to get the US economy fully re-opened and ready for the coming new era... while boosting an economy that has come under such enormous and dangerous pressures over the past couple of years.
GdTokyo
Remember when “Infrastructure week” was a running joke for the former guy?
Joe gets things done and that’s why he’s popular.
SuperLib
Investing in infrastructure gets a long-term financial return for the country, so you have to look at not just the cost but the gains.
plasticmonkey
Trump’s tax cut for the wealthy increased deficits by a lot more than that. It did nothing for the middle class and nothing for the economy. But the GOP went for it like flies on dung.
Now they have a problem with investing in stuff that will actually make a difference?
zichi
National Debt is $28.6 trillion.
https://www.usdebtclock.org
Under Trump's term, it increased by $8 trillion, the largest during a single term of office.
GdTokyo
So. Much. Winning. Oh, those damn facts.
Numan
GOP means the the Grand Ole Party of Obstruction!
Numan
@nonparty
Like clockwork, all the trump supporters become fiscal conservative, when under Trump's term, it increased by $8 trillion, the largest during a single term of office.
That includes all of trump's golf trips!
The Avenger
Joe Biden actually making America great again.
lincolnman
Job report today...US added almost 1 million new jobs in July (943K)....
https://www.post-gazette.com/business/career-workplace/2021/08/06/july-jobs-report-us-economy-labor-department-unemployment-rate-worker-shortage-2021-delta-variant-cdc/stories/202108060092
Second Qtr GDP....6.5% growth, added to 6.3% for First Qtr....
https://www.bea.gov/index.php/news/glance#:~:text=Real%20gross%20domestic%20product%20(GDP,to%20the%20COVID%2D19%20pandemic.&text=In%20the%20first%20quarter%20of,increased%206.3%20percent%20(revised).
Bipartisan infrastructure bill on track to fix our road, bridges, and broadband, increasing our economic competitiveness...
History repeating itself - Clinton revitalized economy from Bush 1, Obama rebuilt economy from smoking hole of Bush 2, and Biden now doing same from the disastrous Trump failed economy....
Can't argue with history - when it comes to the economy, Repubs wreck it, Dems fix it...
GdTokyo
@numan,
beat me to it. Suddenly the GQP has rediscovered its fiscal responsibility. How very convenient for them...
lincolnman
Thanks to two Repub trillion dollar stimulus bills and a $1.9 trillion tax break for the Top 1%....
From four years of debt-king Trump...
Millions from his father - must be Fred Trump...
By saving our democracy, leading the war on the virus, and revitalizing our economy....
Zimbabwe, where a dictator rules who overthrew his predecessor in an insurrectionist coup...
Yes, a majority of the American people...
I'll let that one speak for itself...
I see you're a Fox News viewer...don't catch "Foxitis"....
ArtistAtLarge
It's a start, but various studies and reports have contnually shown that it will take $4 trillion to actually fix the infrastructure. $1 trillion is just patching things up.
But better than nothing.
bass4funk
With this new monstrosity stimulus package 5% will go to actual infrastructure and the rest, Dorsey, Schulman, Zuckerberg should be ecstatic when it helps them.
With the border open like a sieve, letting in millions, that’s helping the average Joe. Democracy for whom? Not Americans.
And yet, more and more vaccinated people are coming down with the virus and more and more small businesses are going under And Joe just shrugs, work for the government.
That’s exactly where the country is headed.
Commodore Perry
Can we make America at least good again?
plasticmonkey
In a nutshell, the GOP cares about large corporations and rich people. All their so-called concern for the working class and middle class is hollow propaganda. So they have to distract their base with grievances about liberals, socialists, immigrants, masks, vaccines, etc. The GOP has no economic plan whatsoever beyond cutting taxes and regulations. It’s a do-nothing approach.
bass4funk
Americans and the poor in general as well.
They don’t think so given the last 4 years how someone cared for them and now Joe is saying screw your jobs, the border, your small businesses and you won’t be able to kick out any deadbeats ans you still have to cover for them. No wonder Trump resonates with the poor and small business owners.
No, they’re issues that the Dems choose to ignore to the benefit of the GOP ans as Rahm Emanuel said, never let a good crisis go to waste and the GOP are definitely taking Rahm’s advice.
They do, they did, less taxes, growth in the private sector, less government intrusion on small businesses, lower the corporate tax rate, allow private companies to hire more and expand by giving them incentives. The Dems want none of that so, we’re back to the dwindling and disappearing middle class once again. I think at this point not only will the GOP surpass of gaining the required 5 seats they need to flip the House, they could pick up 9-12 seats at this current trend. You go Joe! Lol
People moving to Texas and Florida don’t think so.
Jsapc
"The GOP cares about the poor" hahahahahhahahaha :'D Aaaah that's a very good joke.
That's a Winston Churchill quote, and you still do not understand what actually it means.
bass4funk
The Dems don't. Look at every minority community in the richest cities of the US and tell me where have the Dems made progress on poverty and homeless, education, where? 60 years and the only thing that minorities got was a more powerful teachers union and Federal government, NOT ONE of these Democrats live anywhere near the people or communities they preach to all of us that they care about.
As in the words of Emanuel, never let a good crisis go to waste, yup!
Commodore Perry
Unfortunately we are basically stuck with this administration for a few more years. Well, if the Dems are happy with mass unemployment, it is worth banking it and waiting for real change.