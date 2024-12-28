 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Senegal Closes Foreign Millitary Bases
FILE - Senegal's then-opposition leader Ousmane Sonko adresses supporters in Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, March 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui, File)
world

Senegal says it's closing all foreign military bases

0 Comments
By BABACAR DIONE and WILSON MCMAKIN
DAKAR, Senegal

Senegal's prime minister said Friday the government was closing “all foreign military bases,” an announcement essentially aimed at France, the West African nation's former colonial power.

Although Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko did not specifically name French troops, no other foreign forces are known to have a military presence in Senegal.

France has suffered similar setbacks in several West African countries in recent years, including Chad, Niger and Burkina Faso, where French troops that have been on the ground for many years have been kicked out.

Sonko made the announcement during a general policy statement to the National Assembly, without providing a timeline for the exit of the French troops. It comes a month after Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye said there would soon be no more French soldiers on Senegalese soil.

“The President of the Republic has decided to close all foreign military bases in the very near future,” Sonko said.

France's military and Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to the announcement.

A former colonial power in much of Africa, France has faced opposition from some African leaders over what they described as a demeaning and heavy-handed approach to the continent.

France, which has already left coup-hit countries of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, on Thursday confirmed it has handed over the first of several bases to Chad.

France’s permanent military presence in Chad ″no longer met the expectations and interests of each party,″ the military said, and called the withdrawal a part of a ″reconfiguration of its system in Africa″ since 2022.

Paris has said earlier that France aims to sharply reduce its presence at all its bases in Africa except Djibouti, including the 350 French troops who are in Senegal. It has said that it may instead provide defense training or targeted military support, based on needs expressed by those countries, according to the officials.

Senegal's new government, which has been in power for less than a year, has taken a hard-line stance on the presence of French troops as part of a larger regional backlash against what many see as the legacy of an oppressive colonial empire.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A 3-day adventure packed with unforgettable experiences

Exciting activities, hidden gems, and local flavors await you in Akita!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

New Year’s in Japan with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

winter

5 Magical Holiday Destinations in Japan For 2024

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

What’s Christmas in Japan Like?

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Top 10 Most Read Articles on GaijinPot in 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Grocery Delivery Services in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog