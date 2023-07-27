Senegal bus crash kills 23

Twenty-three people were killed in a road accident in northern Senegal on Wednesday, said the country's president Macky Sall.

The crash happened on one of Senegal's main highways, the N2, in the village of Ngeune Sarr, Sall said in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The deputy mayor of the nearby town of Louga, Madjiguene Gueye Sankare, told Reuters that a passenger bus had flipped over. The wounded were taken to Louga's hospital and the dead to several different morgues, she said.

"The whole city is in mourning," said Sankare.

Senegal has already had two major crashes involving passenger buses early this year, the first killing about 40 people and the second 20.

